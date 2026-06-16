Danish AI scale-up Good Tape and War Correspondent Nagieb Khaja Launch Global 'Names' Campaign to Protect Media Workers

In a moving video tribute, Good Tape CEO Lasse Finderup, and award-winning war correspondent and author Nagieb Khaja, read aloud the name of every journalist killed in the line of duty since 2025.

Amid Record-Breaking Fatalities of World’s Journalists, Good Tape introduces the “Names” Awareness Campaign and Critical Support for Front-line Media Workers.

“Names" is the beginning of Good Tape’s evolution into a "Good Brand”. We are is committed to being the platform that has the back of the people who find the truth.” — Lasse Finderup, CEO and Co-Founder of Good Tape

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Tape, the pioneering Copenhagen-based AI scale-up company and creator of the novel security-first AI-powered transcription tool, has announced today the launch of its global initiative “Names” Following the 2026 World Press Freedom Day theme "Shaping a Future at Peace: Promoting Press Freedom for Human Rights, Development, and Security" - the “Names” campaign signifies Good Tape’s transition from a transcription utility into a champion for physical safety, mental health and professional integrity of journalists and truth-tellers worldwide.The campaign arrives at an era where press freedom faces growing challenges. According to the data from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) a record number of 129 journalists and media workers were killed worldwide in 2025 , more than any other year since the CPJ began collecting data in 1992. Entering mid-2026 that number reached over 140 deaths since 2025 started, marking the second consecutive year-on-year record for press death in modern history."When there's an increase in the killing of the ones that are out there trying to tell us the truth of what's going on, that's much bigger than anything we can do," shares Lasse Finderup, CEO and Co-Founder of Good Tape. "The journalists that are on the front lines are not there for any reason of their own. They're there to do good... they're actually there to help and to inform and to bring a message on. So for those to be targeted and to be killed is tough. We need to protect journalists, because they are the truth-tellers.”The Creative Tribute: Breaking the Silence Behind the Every Name.To bring justice to those truth-tellers, who are forever silenced, Good Tape has released an unconventional 8.5-minute video statement across YouTube and other Social Media channels. In this moving tribute Good Tape CEO Lasse Finderup, and award-winning war correspondent and author Nagieb Khaja read aloud the name of every journalist killed in the line of duty since 2025.The initiative aims to bring attention to the cause and reminds us that journalism is not just a profession - it is a moral duty."Behind every name there is a person with a family, with a life, with beloved ones who are left... and behind every name you have a person who has risked their lives, and paid the ultimate price for telling us about what is happening”, said Nagieb Khaja, award-winning war journalist and documentary filmmaker. "They're not in it for the money. They're not in it for fame. They're in it to convey the truth, showing how the world looks like. And if we don't understand how the world looks, we won't be able to act on it in the best way."A Commitment to Frontline Support and the " Good Tape Grant ".As an extension of this campaign, Good Tape has introduced the Good Tape Grant. This new micro-funding initiative provides support of up to €500 to independent journalists and storytellers, alongside an opportunity to get their pieces published at Good Tape’s homepage, being visited by millions of people worldwide.“Names" is the beginning of Good Tape’s evolution into a "Good Brand”. Whether it is advocating for the mental health of reporters or standing up to protect the jobs of journalists in the age of AI, Good Tape is committed to being the platform that has the back of the people who find the truth,” adds Finderup.About Good TapeGood Tape is a pioneering Copenhagen-based scale-up company specializing in AI-powered transcriptions that convert speech to text. Founded in 2022 Good Tape has already been trusted by 2.97 million users worldwide while having transcribed more than 14 million files. Good Tape is renowned for its exceptional security, accuracy, and user-friendly interface.About Nagieb KhajaNagieb Khaja is an internationally recognized, award-winning journalist, documentary filmmaker, and author with over 20 years of experience reporting from front lines like Afghanistan and Syria. His work has been featured on major platforms including the BBC, Al Jazeera, and The Guardian.About Committee To Protect JournalistsThe Committee to Protect Journalists is an independent, non-profit organization that promotes press-freedom worldwide. They defend the rights of journalists to report the news safely and without the fear of reprisal.

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