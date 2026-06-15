Abdulla Al Shaibani and Alphabeta Properties Spotlight a New Approach to Urban Living in Dubai

Founder Abdulla Al Shaibani highlights Alphabeta Properties' focus on design-led developments, and community-led urban destinations across Dubai.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emirati entrepreneur Abdulla Al Shaibani, Founder and CEO of Alphabeta Properties , continues to play an active role in shaping Dubai’s evolving real estate landscape through a development philosophy centred on design, transparency, and long-term livability.Established in Dubai, Alphabeta Properties was founded with the ambition of elevating residential standards across the city. Drawing from extensive experience in property management, redevelopment, and refurbishment, the company identified a growing gap between market expectations and the lived experience of tenants. This insight formed the foundation of Alphabeta’s approach, delivering thoughtfully designed environments that prioritise usability, quality materials, and community-driven planning.Over time, Alphabeta has developed a reputation for introducing market-first concepts that challenge conventional development models while responding directly to the needs of modern residents and entrepreneurs. Rather than treating projects as isolated buildings, the company focuses on creating integrated destinations that combine residential, commercial, and lifestyle components within cohesive urban ecosystems. Earlier projects including Alphabeta C6 in Al Safa, T10 in Al Barsha, as well as developments such as M3 and G4, reflect the company’s focus on delivering functional, aesthetically refined living environments tailored to modern urban lifestyles. These developments laid the foundation for Alphabeta’s evolution toward more integrated, mixed-use destinations, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, tenant experience, and long-term community value.A key milestone in this journey was M77, Alphabeta Properties’ residential development in Meydan, which introduced Dubai’s first rental auction model. The initiative redefined traditional leasing by implementing a transparent, market-led approach to rental allocation, allowing demand to determine pricing while enhancing fairness for both tenants and landlords. The project achieved full occupancy within weeks, establishing a new benchmark for innovation within Dubai’s rental market.Building on this momentum, Alphabeta expanded its mixed-use vision through Q East, a design-led destination located in Al Quoz. Conceived as a live-work environment, Q East integrates premium residences, retail concepts, co-working spaces, wellness offerings, and cultural programming within a walkable setting inspired by the district’s industrial heritage and growing creative community. The development reflects Alphabeta’s belief that successful urban projects must respond to their surroundings while fostering connection, productivity, and everyday convenience.Guided by a long-term vision focused on quality over scale, Alphabeta Properties continues to explore new opportunities across Dubai, with an emphasis on elevating tenant experience, introducing transparent leasing models, and delivering developments that contribute meaningfully to the city’s evolving urban fabric.About Alphabeta Properties:Founded by Emirati entrepreneur, Abdulla Al Shaibani, Alphabeta Properties is at the forefront of the region’s rapidly growing real estate market, bringing a contemporary and aesthetically driven approach to property development. The properties are designed with the active and modern lifestyles of the new generation in mind, with a strong emphasis on providing customers with innovative concepts across all their projects. With a prestigious portfolio, including iconic projects such as Alphabeta T-10 in the heart of Al Barsha 1, Alphabeta C-6 in the thriving neighborhood of Al Safa 1, Alphabeta M-3, and Alphabeta G-4, the unwavering dedication to client satisfaction ensures that every development meets the needs of active lifestyles. Experience a new world of modern innovation, and excellence in Dubai’s real estate market with Alphabeta Properties.

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