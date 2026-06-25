Mitigram and Trade Technologies Form Strategic Partnership to Reduce Complexity and Drive Growth in Trade Finance

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trade Technologies, the leading provider of trade finance automation, connectivity and transaction management services and Mitigram, the global leader for digital trade finance execution and intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership to help corporates simplify and accelerate trade finance management through a unified, end-to-end solution.While both companies support importers, their focus is to support exporters who need to navigate complex cross-border transactions involving multiple payment methods such as letters of credit, collections, and more. Together, Trade Technologies and Mitigram can provide automation and services to manage the end-to-end process of exporting including arranging financing, preparing compliant documentation, and reconciling final payments.Under the partnership, data will flow seamlessly between the two platforms, eliminating rekeying and giving stakeholders a consistent, real-time view of every transaction throughout its lifecycle.Together, the two companies offer what corporate treasury and trade teams have rarely been able to access through a single vendor relationship: a complete trade finance operating model that combines technology, market intelligence and the services of a global team of tech-enabled trade services professionals. Companies will have the flexibility to choose which parts of the flow they want to manage themselves, and where they want the expertise of Trade Technologies’ Services, which include document preparation and transaction management, legalization services, cargo insurance, translations, consulting and training as needed. Regardless of the model, all their data will be available to them through a custom suite of reports and analytics functionality.The partnership also extends the geographic reach available to clients of both companies. Trade Technologies brings service teams across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey, and Asia, while Mitigram provides complementary coverage across the Nordics, DACH region, and wider European market."Trade finance remains a complex and resource-intensive process, requiring corporates to manage multiple stakeholders, systems, documents, and banking relationships," said Joshua Kroeker, CEO of Mitigram. "By bringing Mitigram and Trade Technologies’ platforms together, we're combining technology, intelligence, and execution under one hood to create a more complete operating model for global trade.""Corporate treasury and trade teams are under increasing pressure to do more with fewer resources," said Kirk Lundburg, CEO of Trade Technologies. "Together with Mitigram, we're creating a more connected experience that brings technology and execution into a single workflow with a single vendor enabling corporates to reduce complexity and focus on their core business."The partnership reflects a broader evolution within trade finance. As global trade becomes more interconnected and resource constraints continue to grow, corporates are increasingly seeking a broader range of solutions that combine digital infrastructure with operational expertise. The market is moving beyond standalone software toward hybrid operating models that blend technology, automation, AI, and managed services. The partnership helps corporates reduce operational complexity while maintaining visibility and control over their trade finance transactions.The collaboration creates a more efficient and accessible model for trade finance, enabling established organizations to scale their operations while providing companies new to trade with the confidence, expertise, and tools they need to begin their trade finance journey.About Trade TechnologiesTrade Technologies is the leading provider of trade finance automation, connectivity, and transaction management services. Established in 1999, the Company has processed almost USD 195 billion in successful trade transactions for thousands of Exporters. Trade Technologies' innovative solutions, including TradeSharp™ and TradeBridge API, automate and digitize the creation, management, and delivery of documents and data between Corporates, Banks and Buyers. With a global presence in 16 offices across Asia, EMEA and North America, the Company offers a unique blend of technology and expert trade services that optimize transaction processing, enhance cash flow, and provide end-to-end visibility. Clients benefit from faster, more reliable payments and reduced costs.About MitigramMitigram is a leading digital platform for global trade finance execution. Used by the world’s largest corporations and banks, Mitigram streamlines the communication, discovery, and execution of trade finance instruments, facilitating billions in global trade transactions. It combines transaction data with real-time market insights, bringing greater visibility and intelligence to every trade decision. In 2025, the platform facilitated over $40 billion in transactions across 120+ markets, supporting over 6,000 trade flows worldwide.Media & Press:Anija ObmannTrade Technologies, Inc.E: press@tradetechnologies.comAdeline Ee McNaryMitigramE: press@mitigram.comFor more information, please contact:

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