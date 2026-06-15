The Canopy Introduces Apartment For Rent Virginia Beach VA Opportunities

VIRGINIA BEACH,, VA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Canopy is now leasing its newly developed residences, offering premium apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA , within a thoughtfully planned mixed-use community in the Hilltop district.This newly established development reflects a modern vision for residential living, bringing together apartments, retail, and future office space across a 12-acre property. Built on the former Linkhorn Park Elementary site, The Canopy represents a fresh addition to the Virginia Beach landscape, designed to support both convenience and community connection.The property includes 132 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses, each designed with open-concept layouts, private balconies, and contemporary finishes. These residences are structured to provide both comfort and functionality, without unnecessary complexity in design.Located along Laskin Road in the Hilltop area, residents benefit from close proximity to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, along with access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. This positioning supports a balanced lifestyle with both accessibility and a relaxed neighbourhood setting.Amenities at The Canopy are designed to align with modern expectations. Residents can enjoy a resort-style infinity pool, pickleball courts, walking trails, and a fully equipped fitness centre. Outdoor gathering areas, including cabanas and fire pits, create additional space for relaxation and social interaction.Leasing is currently underway, providing access to well-located apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA, residences that combine practical design with a connected community environment.About The Canopy:The Canopy is a newly developed mixed-use community in Virginia Beach offering apartments, retail space, and future office environments. The development focuses on modern design, accessibility, and integrated living.

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