Banknote imagery expert panel minutes – 24 April 2026

Time: 10am to 1pm | Location: Bank of England, Threadneedle Street, London, EC2R 8AH and MS teams

Minutes

Item 1 – Introduction

The Chair opened the meeting, setting out the aim of the meeting: to agree which animals should be recommended to be included on a shortlist which the public would be asked to choose from in a consultation running in June 2026.

The Chair explained that the Bank would consider the Panel’s recommendations in the light of its overall objectives for secure and functional banknote design. The Panel agreed that those animals that just missed the shortlist would be suitable alternatives if the Bank needed to change any of the proposed shortlist.

The Chair explained that the Governor would make the final decision on the shortlist of animals, as well as the imagery which would be featured on the next series of banknotes.

Members heard that the 4 animals which are chosen following the consultation will also feature as the central images on the next series of banknotes. The Bank may feature other animals in the background or as secondary imagery depending on design considerations.

The Chair reminded members about the Bank’s objectives for secure banknote design, including the guidance which should inform Members’ nominations and deliberations, which provides that the animals on the shortlist should be wild, inclusive, recognisable, varied, distinctive and symbolise the UK.

The Chair also invited the Panel to consider the Bank’s Public Sector Equality Duty.

Item 2 – How should the shortlists be divided ahead of the June public consultation?

Members agreed to divide the shortlist into 3 different categories for the public to choose from. Doing so would help the Bank choose 4 distinct animals taking into account the public’s views in a consultation.

Members considered various options for how to divide the shortlist. They agreed that dividing the shortlist by taxonomy would be most effective to ensure there is a wide range of species from a range of habitats which are easily distinguishable and have recognisable forms and movements that can be integrated into security features.

The Bank will seek to showcase the chosen animals’ habitats as part of the wider design of the banknotes, and will be keen to work with the experts following the consultation to understand how best to bring in the animals’ habitats and other elements from nature.

Item 3 – Which animals should feature in each of the categories?

Based on their previous discussions, Members agreed to reduce the shortlist by removing animals which lack distinct movements, evoke common phobias, would not be easily recognisable and are not common across multiple countries of the UK.

Members considered the remaining animals and weighed them up against the Bank’s guidance to support its banknote objectives, considering if the animals symbolise the UK, are distinctive, recognisable and inclusive. Members also considered whether the shortlist as a whole was sufficiently varied and represented the UK as a whole, collectively capturing wildlife from across the four countries.

Decision: The Panel agreed to recommend the following animals to the Bank to be included on a shortlist of animals which the public would be asked to choose from in a consultation in June 2026:

Category 1 – Mammals Category 2 – Birds Category 3 – Amphibians, insects & fish dolphin (species TBC) Eurasian beaver European Hedgehog grey seal pine marten red fox most debated in shortening the list and possible alternatives if any from the proposed shortlist needed to change: hare (species TBC) Atlantic puffin common kingfisher curlew barn owl great spotted woodpecker white-tailed eagle most debated in shortening the list and possible alternatives if any from the proposed shortlist needed to change: peregrine falcon, swift, starling Atlantic salmon basking shark bumblebee (species TBC) butterfly (species TBC) dragonfly (species TBC) common frog most debated in shortening the list and possible alternatives if any from the proposed shortlist needed to change: spiny seahorse

Item 4 – Next steps

Members were informed about the next steps, including the shortlist being reviewed by an internal Bank committee ahead of being submitted to the Governor for the final decision.

Members were informed about plans for the June 2026 consultation, and invited to help raise awareness through their participation at the launch event on 3 June and throughout the consultation period, ending on 3 July. The Chair encouraged members to inform Bank staff of any ideas for communications activities or key stakeholders who the Bank can work with to encourage members of the public to participate in the consultation.

Members were reminded of the importance of confidentiality about the shortlist until the consultation launch on 3 June.