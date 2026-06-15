Banknote imagery expert panel minutes – 15 April 2026

Minutes

Item 1 – Introduction

The Chair opened the meeting, thanking members for sending across their wildlife nominations.

The Chair provided an overview of the previous meeting including reiterating the Bank’s objectives for secure banknote design and reminding members about the suggested guidance discussed at the previous meeting.

The Panel discussed the response to the theme announcement, thanking the panel for their support. While there was some criticism of the Bank’s decision to depart from historical figures, much of the press coverage was balanced or neutral. There was also excitement about wildlife, with Panel and the Bank receiving a number of suggestions about specific animals to feature.

Item 2 – Additional considerations for discussion

Members discussed how to balance raising awareness of conservation issues with ensuring that the animals are recognisable to support counterfeit resilience. Members agreed on the importance of engaging the public about nature through the choice of recognisable animals.

Members considered different ways that the shortlist could be divided to ensure there is a wide range of species, habitats and distinct animal movements. This is important to ensure the banknote designs and security features can be easily differentiated and verified.

Members discussed the benefits and drawbacks of including an urban habitat, noting that the majority of the UK public encounter wildlife in an urban environment. An urban environment could be depicted as gardens, urban rivers or architectural locations where animals famously reside e.g. peregrine falcons at Glasgow University tower.

Members noted the benefits of being specific (ahead of the consultation) about the choice of species for some animals, i.e. selecting a ‘barn owl’ instead of an ‘owl’, while noting that this may be less necessary at this stage for some animals such as bumblebees.

Members considered the options to feature more than one animal or multiple species of the same animal on each banknote to help showcase the broad array of animals found across the UK.

The Chair noted that the Governor will have the final say about the choice of animals and will take into consideration the results of the public consultation and the Bank’s need for counterfeit resilience. The final design would focus on a specific species as the central image on each denomination, with other nature imagery depicted in other aspects of the design.

Action: Notes staff to think about how urban habitats could feature on a banknote.

Action: Notes staff to discuss how many different animals and specific species could feature on a single banknote.

Item 3 – Longlist of animals

Members considered the longlist of animals made up from the nominations by each member, and the Chair highlighted those that received multiple nominations.

Members considered other animals which were frequently suggested in the free-text responses during the 2025 theme consultation. Panel members also considered suggestions received by the Bank following the theme announcement, including ideas to represent the Home Nations through the choice of nature imagery.

Members decided to add robins to the longlist due to their popularity with members of the public in the 2025 consultation and their recognisability to the UK public.

The Chair set out the Bank’s initial analysis of how each of the animals on the shortlist aligns with the guidance criteria, inviting challenge and discussion from members.

Members discussed the importance of clarity and consistency in how the guidance is applied, including whether animals are recognisable and able to symbolise the UK, acknowledging that this could be subjective.

Members considered whether to exclude animals which are not found across most or all of the Home Nations.

Action: Panel members to inform Notes staff about nominated animals which are not found in each of the Home Nations.

Action: Members and Notes staff to check the conservation status of the animals.

Item 4 – Next steps

Members were provided with details of the Panel’s next meeting on 24 April.