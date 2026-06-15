Banknote imagery expert panel minutes – 10 March 2026

Minutes

Item 1 – Introduction and background

The Chair opened the meeting, highlighting the importance of the decisions to be made in selecting a shortlist of wildlife, thanking panel members for their involvement, and asking them to introduce themselves.

The team outlined trends in cash demand, highlighting the continued role played by cash in society, and shared how banknote design has evolved over time.

The Bank’s legal representative provided an overview of confidentiality processes at the Bank.

Item 2 – What are the objectives of banknote design?

The Panel heard how security, usability, durability and accessibility alongside representation of cultural and national identity make a good banknote. Security features are most effective when they are integrated with the design through easily recognisable images.

The team discussed the stages of banknote production, covering theme and imagery selection, the development of security features, detailed design, manufacturing and issuance.

Item 3 – How does the Bank choose what imagery to feature on banknotes?

The team provided an overview of how the theme was selected by the Bank following a July 2025 public consultation. The Bank received over 44,000 responses and in particular, the public's enthusiasm for nature and wildlife stood out both in the consultation as well as subsequent focus groups commissioned by the Bank.

The Panel were reminded of the Terms of Reference and were encouraged to speak to the team if they had any questions.

The team set out that the Panel’s role in the imagery selection process is to help shape the shortlist of animals that the public will be asked to vote on in the summer. This involves nominating and considering examples of wildlife native to the UK, helping the Bank to publicise the summer consultation, and advising the Bank on the portrayal of the chosen wildlife on the banknotes.

The Legal representative ran through the Public Sector Equality Duty and the Bank’s responsibilities in this space.

Item 4 – What will make a good shortlist?

Members discussed the proposed guidance to inform their nominations. This included that they should: be wild, be varied, symbolise the UK, be distinctive, be recognisable and be inclusive.

Some panel members supported the suggestion that a habitat and taxonomy-based framework could be considered when nominating animals – for example coverage across urban, open country/woodland/rural, freshwater/ wetlands, and coastal/marine life.

There was some support from the panel that there should be birds and insects included on the shortlist.

The panel discussed whether there should be consideration around conservation status when considering nominations.

Some of the panel thought that this could be a good opportunity to highlight endangered or lesser-known species, even if across one or two of the notes. It was acknowledged however that this needed to be balanced with the criteria for the nominated animals to be recognisable to members of the public and, ultimately, able to support banknote authentication.

The panel discussed whether there could be more than one species of a given animal on a banknote. The Bank would consider this as part of the final note design.

The panel considered that the shortlist of wildlife needs to be sufficiently varied to cover the UK including multiple habitats and classifications of animals.

Action: Notes colleagues to include conservation status on the nomination form.

Action: Notes colleagues to share slides and an updated nomination form with Panel members

Item 5 – Next steps

The Chair discussed the next steps including the theme announcement and how panel members can support the process.

The Panel was informed of the Bank’s plan to launch the second consultation on 3rd June at an event at a nature-themed venue.