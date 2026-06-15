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The Business Research Company's Chiplets Market Demonstrates Strong Growth Potential With 65.3% CAGR Forecast

Expected to grow to $168.57 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 65.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The chiplets market is rapidly evolving as a critical segment within the semiconductor industry, driven by increasing technological complexity and demand for more efficient integrated circuits. This sector is witnessing remarkable growth due to innovative design approaches and expanding applications in various high-performance computing fields. Below, we explore the market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and important trends shaping this market.

Impressive Market Expansion in the Chiplets Industry

The chiplets market has experienced significant growth over recent years and is projected to continue this upward trajectory. From a valuation of $13.55 billion in 2025, the market is expected to surge to $22.58 billion in 2026, reflecting an extraordinary compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 66.7%. This rapid growth during the historical period is largely due to the increasing complexity of monolithic integrated circuits, rising costs associated with advanced node lithography, early progress in 2.5D and 3D packaging technologies, heightened demand for high-performance computing, and the emergence of modular semiconductor design strategies.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=13616&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Looking ahead, the chiplets market size is forecasted to expand even more dramatically, reaching $168.57 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 65.3%. The anticipated growth in this period is driven by the broadening scope of AI and edge computing workloads, wider adoption of chiplet-based data center processors, increasing use of open chiplet standards such as UCIe, growing demand for cost-efficient multi-die integration, and the rise of semiconductor outsourcing and packaging ecosystems. Key trends shaping future growth include the rising popularity of heterogeneous chiplet architectures, standardized chiplet interconnect protocols, advancements in packaging techniques for chiplet integration, increased outsourcing of chiplet manufacturing, and the need for modular design approaches to accelerate time to market.

Understanding Chiplets and Their Role in Semiconductor Design

Chiplets are individual semiconductor components or functional blocks created separately and later assembled to form a larger integrated circuit (IC) or system. This modular approach enables more flexible, efficient, and scalable design and manufacturing of integrated circuits, catering to the diverse requirements within the semiconductor sector.

View the full chiplets market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chiplets-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Rising Electronic Device Demand Fuels Chiplets Market Growth

A major factor driving the chiplets market is the growing consumer demand for electronic devices. These gadgets, which rely on electronic components and advanced technology for their operation, benefit from chiplet architectures that offer adaptable, cost-effective, and scalable solutions to meet increasingly sophisticated technological needs. For example, in May 2023, the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association reported consumer electronics production valued at $2,178,430 million (¥32,099 million), a sharp increase from $1,714,724 million (¥25,268 million) the previous year. Additionally, in February 2023, Uswitch Limited highlighted that the UK had 71.8 million mobile connections starting in 2022, with around 95% of the projected 68.3 million population owning smartphones by 2025. This surge in electronic gadget usage underpins expanding demand in the chiplets market.

Regional Outlook: Asia-Pacific Leads While North America Accelerates

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the chiplets market, reflecting the region’s strong manufacturing base and technological adoption. Meanwhile, North America is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The chiplets market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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