Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort Earns Multiple International Hospitality Recognitions

The resort's Olympic-size infinity pool overlooks the Andaman Sea, offering one of the most iconic oceanfront experiences in Phuket. Perched above Kamala Bay, Casa Boho combines Latin-inspired dining, handcrafted cocktails, and one of the best sunset views in Kamala. The Hilltop Ocean View Suite offers spacious accommodations, panoramic sea views, and an elevated resort experience above Kamala Bay. The Marine Biological Center is the only facility of its kind within a Phuket resort, promoting marine conservation, education, and coral reef restoration. Guests enjoy an interactive teppanyaki dining experience at Mizu, where culinary artistry meets authentic Japanese flavors.

The resort celebrates recognition from Booking.com, Trip.com Group, and Tripadvisor, reaffirming its commitment to exceptional guest experiences.

PHUKET, THAILAND, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort is proud to announce a series of international recognitions that highlight the resort's commitment to exceptional guest experiences, family-friendly hospitality, and distinctive resort offerings.The resort recently achieved a Guest Review Score of 8.7 on Booking.com, earned the Chinese Friendly Hotel Certification by Trip.com Group, and was recognized as a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award Winner. These accolades are based on guest reviews, traveler feedback, and service excellence, reflecting the trust and satisfaction of guests from around the world.Perched on a scenic hillside overlooking Kamala Bay and the Andaman Sea, Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort has established itself as one of Phuket's leading family-friendly oceanfront destinations. With more than 70% of guestrooms offering panoramic ocean views, the resort combines breathtaking natural surroundings with thoughtful experiences designed for families, couples, and leisure travelers alike.A key differentiator of the resort is its commitment to marine conservation and sustainability. Home to the Marine Biological Center (MBC), the only facility of its kind within a Phuket resort, Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort offers guests the opportunity to learn about marine ecosystems, coral reef restoration, and environmental stewardship. Through educational programs, conservation initiatives, and community engagement activities, the resort continues to create meaningful experiences that connect guests with the natural beauty of the Andaman Sea.The guest journey is further enhanced through a diverse collection of culinary experiences. Guests can enjoy Latin-inspired cuisine and sunset cocktails at Casa Boho, interactive teppanyaki dining at Mizu, and relaxed all-day dining at Pool House Kitchen, creating a culinary journey that has become an integral part of the resort's identity.These latest recognitions reinforce Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort's position as a destination that seamlessly combines oceanfront hospitality, family-friendly experiences, marine conservation, and memorable culinary discoveries in Phuket.As the resort continues to evolve its guest experiences and sustainability initiatives, Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort remains dedicated to delivering authentic hospitality and unforgettable stays for travelers seeking meaningful connections with both the destination and the local community.For more information, please visit www.hyattregencyphuket.com About Hyatt Regency Phuket ResortLocated on a hillside overlooking Kamala Bay, Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort offers contemporary accommodations, panoramic ocean views, diverse dining experiences, family-friendly facilities, and unique sustainability initiatives through its Marine Biological Center. The resort provides guests with a tranquil retreat while offering easy access to Phuket's cultural and natural attractions.

Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort | Luxury Phuket Hotel

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