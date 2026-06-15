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The Business Research Company's Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis

Expected to grow to $68.12 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market is experiencing rapid expansion thanks to advances in solar technology and a growing focus on sustainable construction. As solar solutions become more seamlessly embedded into building designs, the market is set to witness remarkable growth in the coming years. Below, we explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and future prospects of this promising sector.

Strong Growth Trajectory in the Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market Size

The building-integrated photovoltaics market has seen impressive growth recently. It is projected to increase from $25.13 billion in 2025 to $30.78 billion in 2026, reflecting a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%. This surge has been driven by the rising adoption of solar-integrated roofs, greater use of BIPV in facades and windows, expanding incorporation in residential construction, and increasing deployment in commercial and industrial buildings.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5922&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Looking ahead, the market is forecast to continue this upward momentum, reaching $68.12 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 22.0%. Factors fueling this expansion include advancements in high-efficiency thin-film and monocrystalline BIPV technologies, growing use of AI-powered solar monitoring systems, development of hybrid and organic photovoltaic materials, and the rise of smart, building-integrated energy management systems. Emerging trends shaping the market include the integration of BIPV with smart building management platforms, adoption of cutting-edge energy-efficient solar materials, IoT-enabled solar performance monitoring, multifunctional building facades, and AI-optimized solar energy solutions.

Understanding Building-integrated Photovoltaics and Their Role

Building-integrated photovoltaics consist of solar power systems that are directly incorporated into the building envelope, such as roofs, facades, and windows. These components serve a dual purpose: they act as part of the structural exterior while simultaneously generating electricity for onsite use or grid export. By integrating solar technology into the building’s skin, BIPV systems help reduce material costs and electricity bills, lower pollution, and enhance architectural aesthetics. Typically, these systems are installed during initial construction or retrofitted when major renovations involve replacing building envelope components.

View the full building-integrated photovoltaics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-integrated-photovoltaics-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

How Cost-saving Construction Trends Boost Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market Growth

One of the primary drivers behind the growth of the BIPV market is the rising trend toward cost-efficient construction projects. Economic uncertainties, fierce competition, advances in technology, and a growing emphasis on sustainability have all prompted construction stakeholders to seek energy-saving and resource-efficient solutions. BIPV offers long-term savings by generating renewable electricity onsite, improving energy efficiency, and benefiting from government incentives, all while blending seamlessly with building designs.

Supporting this, a report released in August 2024 by Upmetrics, a US-based nonprofit, highlighted that the US construction industry is valued at $1.8 trillion, while the global construction market reached $8.9 trillion in 2023. The increasing focus on cost reduction within this massive sector will continue to drive demand for building-integrated photovoltaics in the coming years.

Regional Overview of the Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for building-integrated photovoltaics. The market report covers several key areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global adoption and growth trends across diverse regions.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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