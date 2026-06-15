Foreign exchange reserves and nominal effective exchange rate index for the Macao pataca – May 2026

MACAU, June 15 - The Monetary Authority of Macao announced today (15 June) that the preliminary estimate of Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP235.3 billion (USD29.17 billion) at the end of May 2026. The reserves increased by 1.1% from the revised value of MOP232.8 billion (USD28.84 billion) for the previous month. Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-May 2026 represented 10 times the currency in circulation or 85.8% of the Macao pataca M2 at end-April 2026.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the Macao pataca dropped 0.15 points month-on-month and 2.82 points year-on-year to 99.4 in May 2026, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the Macao pataca dropped against the currencies of Macao’s major trading partners.