Ng Wai Han sworn in as Secretary for Economy and Finance

MACAU, June 15 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today presided over the swearing-in ceremony of Ms Ng Wai Han as Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government.

The ceremony was held at Government Headquarters. After the national anthem of the People’s Republic of China was played, Ms Ng took the oath of office in the presence of Mr Sam, in accordance with the provisions of the Law on Oath-taking.

The ceremony was attended the President of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the President of the Court of Final Appeal, Ms Song Man Lei; other principal officials of the MSAR Government; members of the Executive Council; and heads of government bureaus and other entities overseen by the Secretary for Economy and Finance.