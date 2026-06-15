Ballet Swan Lake by the Shanghai Ballet will dazzle at the “36th Macao Arts Festival” with a corps de ballet twice as big as usual Local productions The Old House of Orchid and The Night of Zheng Guanying return to the stage

MACAU, June 15 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 36th Macao Arts Festival presents the classic ballet Swan Lake as well as the local productions The Old House of Orchids and The Night of Zheng Guanying from 19 to 21 June. A prize game was also launched on the page of the “36th Macao Arts Festival” on Facebook, and the public is welcome to participate.

The Shanghai Ballet, in collaboration with British choreographer Derek Deane, presents a breathtaking interpretation of the classic ballet Swan Lake on 19 and 20 June, at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium, featuring a corps de ballet twice as big as usual in other productions, offering the audiences a layered performance experience. With an exquisite stage and costume design, the Shanghai Ballet creates a strong visual impact and aesthetics through its eclectic, elegant and refined artistic style.

Two local productions will be staged on 20 and 21 June, including: The Old House of Orchid by the Dirks Theatre Arts Association, premiered at the “23rd Macao City Fringe Festival”, return to this year’s MAF. Featuring a combination of storytelling, drama and live music, the production recounts the tragic story of the displacement of the protagonist related to the coolies’ trade, at the Macao Cultural Centre Box II.

The Night of Zheng Guanying – Environmental Dance Theatre by the Hou Kong Dance Group will once again lead the audiences to the Mandarin’s House, a World Heritage site, taking them to different spaces of the historic mansion and witness the creative process of Zheng Guanying’s work Words of Warning in Times of Prosperity during his retreat in Macao. The meet-up point for this performance is the Lilau Square.

The prize game ‘Captivating Moments — Step into the Magic of “Swan Lake”’ was launched on the page of the Macao Arts Festival on Facebook. Residents are welcome to participate and stand for a chance to win fabulous prizes sponsored by Air Macau and the Bank of China Macau Branch. The prize game ends at 11:59pm on 18 June 2026.

For more information about the programmes, outreach activities, ticket purchase, discounts and the Enjoy Macao Ticketing outlets, please visit the Festival’s website (www.icm.gov.mo/fam), follow the respective page on Facebook (search “Macao Arts Festival”), or subscribe to IC’s official WeChat account (IC_Art_Macao). 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2840 0555 (Macao); online ticket reservation is available at ticketing.enjoymacao.mo.