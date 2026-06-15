Christopher Ligori installed as president of Florida Justice Association

Christopher Ligori

The Florida Justice Association installed Christopher N. Ligori as its 2026–2027 president and announced the association’s elected and appointed leadership members during its recent annual convention in Palm Beach.

Ligori of Chris Ligori & Associates Injury Lawyers in Tampa has more than 30 years of experience as a trial attorney. In 2022, Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz appointed Ligori as one of only five practicing attorneys to the 15-member Judicial Management Council, an advisory body that the assists the chief justice and the Supreme Court and is charged with identifying and evaluating information to assist in improving the performance and effectiveness of the judicial branch.

Joining Ligori as officers are:

Matthew Posgay, president-elect

Maryann Furman, secretary

Waylon Thompson, immediate past president

Jeffrey “Jeff” Porter, FJA executive director

Executive committee members:

Directors for the 2026–2028 term:

Lawrence “Larry” Gonzalez II

Joining the board of directors for the 2025-27 term:

District directors-at-large, elected for a one-year term:

Presidential appointments to the board:

“FJA’s leadership reflects some of the most dedicated and accomplished trial attorneys in the state of Florida,” said FJA Executive Director Jeff Porter. “This outstanding group of leaders will continue advancing FJA’s mission of protecting access to justice, defending the constitutional right to trial by jury, and advocating for Florida’s consumers and families at a critically important time for our civil justice system.”

FJA officers and board members also serve in leadership roles with the American Association for Justice as members of its board of governors and as state delegates, which elevates Florida’s voice on issues impacting the civil justice system at the federal level.

In addition, the FJA announced leadership for several FJA sections and caucuses, including Appellate Practice, Minority Caucus, Solo/Small Firm, Women’s Caucus, Workers’ Compensation, and Young Lawyers.

To learn more about the Florida Justice Association, please visit myfja.org.