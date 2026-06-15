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The Business Research Company's Automotive Wiring Harness Market Anticipated to Grow at 4.5% CAGR Through 2030: Industry Report

Expected to grow to $77.95 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The automotive wiring harness market is witnessing steady progress as vehicles become increasingly complex and connected. This sector plays a critical role in ensuring the smooth transmission of electrical power and control signals within vehicles, driving innovations and growth opportunities. Let’s explore the market’s current size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Size Forecast Through 2026

The automotive wiring harness market has shown consistent expansion in recent years. It is projected to rise from $62.4 billion in 2025 to $65.32 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. This historical growth can be linked to the widespread use of conventional wiring harnesses in passenger vehicles, greater uptake in commercial vehicles, the development of main and auxiliary harnesses, and the deployment of copper and aluminum wire assemblies across various electrical and electronic systems.

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Long-Term Growth Projections for the Automotive Wiring Harness Market

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue expanding steadily, reaching $77.95 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5%. This anticipated growth is driven by advances such as AI-optimized harness networks, increased adoption of IoT-enabled and connected wiring solutions, expansion of high-voltage and high-performance assemblies, and rising demand in electric and hybrid vehicles. Key trends over this period include the integration of smart wiring harness technologies, IoT connectivity, AI-driven signal transmission, development of multifunctional wiring assemblies, and the introduction of harnesses designed specifically for connected vehicles.

Understanding Automotive Wiring Harness and Its Role

An automotive wiring harness consists of an organized bundle of wires that facilitates the transmission of both control signals and electrical power throughout a vehicle. These assemblies are essential for connecting various electrical and electronic components, ensuring the vehicle operates effectively and safely. By simplifying and managing the vehicle’s electrical system, wiring harnesses contribute significantly to overall automotive functionality.

View the full automotive wiring harness market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-wiring-harness-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Rising Vehicle Production as a Growth Catalyst

One of the primary factors driving demand for automotive wiring harnesses is the increase in vehicle manufacturing worldwide. Vehicles, used for transporting people and goods, rely on wiring harnesses to organize and route electrical wiring efficiently. For example, in 2024, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that electric car sales in 2023 reached 3.5 million units more than in 2022, marking a 35% year-over-year rise. This surge in vehicle production is strongly propelling growth in the wiring harness market.

Regional Outlook for the Automotive Wiring Harness Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the automotive wiring harness market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis includes key geographic areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market developments.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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