Growing Lapland tourism fuels demand for quieter and more authentic Arctic experiences, says NOA Villas

NOA Villas Aurora Borealis at NOA Villas A villa at NOA VILLAS

Finnish Lapland is heading into another record winter holiday season, with tourism demand increasingly shaped by travelers seeking privacy and authenticity.

The Northern Lights, Santa Claus, and winter activities all remain major attractions, but guests are also looking for silence, privacy, architecture, wellness, and genuine immersion in nature.” — Lina Baronaite

SODANKYLä, LAPLAND, FINLAND, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finnish Lapland is heading into another record winter holiday season, with tourism demand increasingly shaped by travelers seeking privacy, authenticity, and closer connection with nature, according to NOA Villas.

Lapland has become one of Europe’s fastest-growing winter destinations in recent years. Rovaniemi Airport recorded its first year with over one million passengers in 2025, including a 44% increase in international traffic.

The growth in visitor numbers has coincided with a shift in accommodation preferences, with increasing interest in smaller-scale, design-led and more secluded stays away from the main tourism hubs.

NOA Villas, a quiet luxury retreat located along a riverside in Sodankylä, says it expects another strong winter season across Lapland in 2025–26, driven by demand for more private forms of Arctic accommodation.

"We see a growing number of travelers who want to experience Lapland in a more personal and meaningful way," says Lina Baronaite, the CEO of NOA Villas. "The Northern Lights, Santa Claus, and winter activities all remain major attractions, but guests are also looking for silence, privacy, architecture, wellness, and genuine immersion in nature. Increasingly, they are choosing destinations away from the busiest tourism centers."

Opened in December 2025, NOA Villas was conceived in response to growing demand for high-end, design-led accommodation in more secluded parts of Lapland.

The resort offers private villa accommodation in a riverside setting designed for privacy and space. Guests have access to curated wellness experiences, including private sauna rituals and outdoor hot tubs, reflecting the Nordic tradition of combining nature and wellbeing.

Guests can also participate in curated local experiences, including opportunities to feed reindeer in a natural setting. Each stay is tailored to individual preferences, with activities arranged on request.

"Lapland's appeal has evolved considerably over the past decade," Baronaite adds. "For many visitors, luxury today is no longer defined by excess. It is shaped by space, quality, silence, authenticity, and the freedom to experience nature on your own terms."

The villas were designed in collaboration with Finnish architectural practice Studio Puisto and use natural materials intended to blend into the surrounding forest landscape. The property comprises 32 private villas in total, offering a mix of Deluxe, Superior, and Standard categories.

Each villa is designed as a standalone retreat, with features including private terraces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and uninterrupted views of either the surrounding forest or river, reinforcing the project’s focus on privacy, space, and connection to nature.

NOA VILLAS | Riverside Resort

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