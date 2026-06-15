Shad Bogany to Appear on America’s Top Agents TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shad Bogany, a Houston-based residential real estate professional with Better Homes and Garden Gary Greene, is set to appear on America’s Top Agents TV, where he will share insights on residential real estate and client guidance.America’s Top Agents TV takes viewers inside the world of the real estate professionals who consistently perform at the highest level. Through candid conversations and behind-the-scenes insights, the series reveals how these agents built their careers, the strategies they use to win listings and close complex transactions, and the mindset required to thrive in one of the most competitive industries in the country.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Bogany will explore his career in Houston real estate, his approach to guiding buyers and sellers, and his experience building a long-running real estate radio program focused on educating local consumers.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America’s Top Agents TV continues to spotlight individuals working across the real estate sector.Shad’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americastopagentstv.com/shad-bogany

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