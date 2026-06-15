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The Business Research Company's Automotive Catalyst Market Demonstrates Strong Growth Potential With 5.8% CAGR Forecast

Expected to grow to $25.02 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The automotive catalyst market has been experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing environmental regulations and advancements in vehicle technology. As the demand for cleaner emissions intensifies worldwide, this sector is poised for continued expansion through the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, the factors fueling its rise, regional leadership, and key trends shaping its future.

Current Market Size and Growth Outlook for Automotive Catalyst Market

In recent years, the automotive catalyst market has seen robust growth. It is projected to increase from $18.84 billion in 2025 to $19.95 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This upward trend during the past period has been largely driven by the growing use of precious metals like platinum, palladium, and rhodium in catalyst production. The reliance on conventional catalytic converters, their widespread application in gasoline vehicles, utilization in diesel oxidation systems, and the rising number of light-duty vehicles have also contributed significantly to this expansion.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong trajectory, reaching $25.02 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8%. Growth factors for this forecast period include heightened demand for low-emission vehicles, implementation of AI-enhanced catalytic materials, increased integration in hybrid and electric vehicles, deployment of intelligent exhaust management systems, and greater adoption in heavy-duty vehicles. Key trends anticipated to influence the market involve AI-powered catalyst monitoring, use of advanced emission control materials, IoT-based diagnostics, optimization of precious metal use, and smart exhaust system applications.

Understanding Automotive Catalysts and Their Role

Automotive catalysts are crucial components within a vehicle’s exhaust system designed to minimize harmful emissions produced by the engine. They form part of the catalytic converter, which transforms dangerous pollutants in exhaust gases into less toxic substances before release into the environment. These catalysts typically employ precious metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium, which facilitate chemical reactions to neutralize pollutants effectively.

View the full automotive catalyst market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-catalyst-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Factors Boosting Demand in the Global Automotive Catalyst Market

One of the primary drivers behind the automotive catalyst market growth is the rise in vehicle production worldwide. This encompasses the manufacturing, assembly, and construction of various motor vehicles, including cars, trucks, buses, and motorcycles. Catalysts are integral to these vehicles for complying with environmental standards by reducing emissions, enhancing air quality, improving fuel efficiency, and boosting overall vehicle performance. For example, in June 2024, the National Centre for Social Research, based in the UK, reported that new car registrations in the UK surged by 17.9% in 2023 compared to 2022, reflecting a strong rebound in car sales. Such increased vehicle production directly supports market growth for automotive catalysts.

Regional Leadership and Market Expansion Prospects

In 2025, Europe held the largest market share in the automotive catalyst sector. However, North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The market analysis spans key global regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on worldwide market dynamics and expansion opportunities.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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