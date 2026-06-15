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The Business Research Company's AR & VR Hardware Market Report Analyzes Market Trends, Segment Performance, and Key Company Strategies

Expected to grow to $349.18 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) hardware sector has witnessed remarkable growth in recent times, driven by rapid technological advancements and increasing adoption across various industries. With rising interest from both consumers and businesses, this market is positioned for significant expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and the main factors influencing this dynamic industry.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the AR and VR Hardware Market

The AR and VR hardware market has expanded rapidly, expected to increase from $82.88 billion in 2025 to $110.73 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.6%. The market’s historic growth has been fueled by the rising popularity of gaming and entertainment, widespread adoption in education and training sectors, advancements in healthcare simulations, early investments from automotive and aerospace industries, and continuous improvements in sensor and processor technologies.

Looking ahead, this market is projected to soar further, reaching an impressive $349.18 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 33.3% during the forecast period. This surge is expected due to the growth of enterprise training solutions, incorporation of AI-driven analytics, increased use in smart manufacturing, expansion of remote healthcare and telemedicine applications, as well as the development of next-generation wearable and haptic devices. Key trends shaping this growth include integration with edge computing, the rise of wearable AR and VR gadgets, enhanced haptic feedback, cloud-based platforms for AR/VR, and real-time motion tracking innovations.

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Understanding AR and VR Hardware

AR and VR hardware consists of the tangible devices that enable immersive digital experiences. These technologies either fully immerse users in simulated environments or overlay digital elements onto the real world, enhancing user interaction and engagement. Such hardware plays a vital role in delivering interactive and visually rich experiences across gaming, education, healthcare, manufacturing, and more.

Cloud Gaming as a Catalyst for AR and VR Hardware Market Growth

The expansion of cloud gaming is anticipated to be a significant driver for the AR and VR hardware market moving forward. Cloud gaming allows users to play video games streamed directly from remote servers without relying on powerful local devices. This model benefits from faster internet speeds, lowered hardware costs, and the convenience of instant access across multiple devices through subscription services. AR and VR hardware enrich cloud gaming by offering immersive, interactive gameplay that integrates smoothly with cloud platforms, ensuring real-time graphics and responsive experiences.

For instance, in August 2024, a report by Uswitch Limited indicated that the number of online gamers in the UK is expected to rise by 6.64%, increasing from 10.84 million in 2023 to 11.56 million by 2027. Similarly, data from the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association of Australia revealed that 67% (17 million) of Australians played video games in 2021, which grew to 81% (21 million) in 2023. These statistics highlight how the surge in cloud gaming is directly contributing to the growth of AR and VR hardware demand.

View the full augmented reality (ar) and virtual reality (vr) hardware market report:

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Regional Growth Outlook in the AR and VR Hardware Sector

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the AR and VR hardware market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth during the upcoming years. The market analysis encompasses major regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and regional opportunities.

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