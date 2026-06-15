Meet the Game Changers Celebrates Phuket's Culinary and Hospitality Leaders

Guests gather at Casa Boho Rooftop before sunset, enjoying welcome drinks and networking ahead of the Meet the Game Changers event. The Casa Boho team welcomes guests with signature drinks as hospitality professionals, partners, and media representatives connect throughout the evening. Executive Chef Untung Taurat (Chef Uni) introduces himself and shares insights into his culinary philosophy and leadership journey. Ali Nisham (Ned), General Manager of Casa Boho, celebrates the occasion with members of the Casa Boho team. Dean Oram, Director of Entertainment, and Chandrashekhar Joshi, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort, welcome guests and share their vision for creating memorable hospitality and entertainment experiences.

More than 67 hospitality professionals and partners gathered at Casa Boho Rooftop to celebrate Phuket's culinary and entertainment leaders.

PHUKET, THAILAND, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort recently hosted Meet the Game Changers at Casa Boho Rooftop, bringing together more than 67 guests from Phuket's hospitality, food and beverage, tourism, and media communities for an evening dedicated to celebrating leadership, creativity, and innovation.Held on Friday, 20 March from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, the event welcomed hospitality professionals, hotel Sales & Marketing teams, representatives from the Phuket Hotels Association, industry partners, key opinion leaders (KOLs), and members of Phuket's vibrant food and beverage community.The evening showcased three individuals whose passion and expertise continue to elevate the guest experience at Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort and Casa Boho:Chef Untung Taurat (Chef Uni), Executive ChefAli Nisham (Ned), General Manager, Casa BohoDean Oram, Director of EntertainmentGuests had the opportunity to connect with the personalities behind the resort's culinary and entertainment offerings while enjoying Casa Boho's signature hospitality overlooking the stunning Andaman Sea.The event was created to recognize the people who challenge convention, inspire creativity, and continue to strengthen Phuket's reputation as one of Asia's leading culinary and hospitality destinations.As Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort continues to invest in unique dining experiences and industry partnerships, Meet the Game Changers serves as a platform to foster meaningful connections within the local hospitality community while highlighting the talent behind the resort's success.The event also reflected Casa Boho's unique identity as a destination where exceptional dining, entertainment, and community come together. Perched above Kamala Bay, the venue continues to define itself through vibrant Latin-inspired experiences, unforgettable sunsets, and meaningful connections that bring people together.For more information about Casa Boho and upcoming events, please visit Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort or follow Casa Boho Phuket on social media.Come say hi to us.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.