International Casting Directors Association Announces Nominees for 2026 Semiramis Award for Excellence in Casting

ICDA announces the Nominees for the 2026 Semiramis Award

ICDA announces the nominees for the 2026 Semiramis Award for Excellence in Casting, to be presented at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival on 8 July.

BERLIN, GERMANY, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Casting Directors Association (ICDA) today announced the nominees for the 2026 Semiramis Award for Excellence in Casting. The award will be presented during the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival on 8 July 2026.The Semiramis Award celebrates the creative contribution of casting directors, whose work is fundamental to discovering talent, shaping performances, and bringing stories to life. It recognises outstanding achievement in casting among films nominated by ICDA members in participating countries. Every year, members in each country select a single film to represent their national casting community. An international jury of casting directors then narrows the submissions to five nominees, plus one additional Wild Card nominee. The Wild Card selection provides an opportunity to recognise exceptional casting work that may not fit neatly within a single country’s submission.“These six nominees represent some of the most exciting and accomplished casting work of the past year,” said Lana Veenker, President of the International Casting Directors Association. “Each has demonstrated exceptional creativity, insight, and collaboration in building ensembles that elevate storytelling and bring filmmakers’ visions to life. Celebrating their achievements at the prestigious Karlovy Vary International Film Festival is a fitting tribute to the outstanding calibre of this year’s nominees.”Kryštof Mucha, the Festival Executive Director of Karlovy Vary International Film Festival welcomes the opportunity to host the 2026 Semiramis Award: “Casting directors play a vital role in shaping the films we admire, discovering talent, building unforgettable ensembles, and helping bring filmmakers’ visions to life. We are pleased to welcome the ICDA Awards to Karlovy Vary during our landmark 60th edition and to celebrate the remarkable contribution casting professionals make to cinema. Their presence at the festival strengthens the dialogue between casting directors, filmmakers, and the Central European film industry, while offering greater insight into one of the most creative and influential aspects of filmmaking.”Each year, the ICDA organises casting-related panels, masterclasses, and other events around its Semiramis Award celebrations. The full programme of activities in Karlovy Vary will be announced over the coming days.Nominees for the 2026 Semiramis Award for Excellence in CastingLena PaaskeWEIGHTLESS (VÆGTLØS) (Denmark, 2025)Directed by Emilie ThalundStéphane BatutNOUVELLE VAGUE (France, 2025)Directed by Richard LinklaterStavros RaptisPATTY IS SUCH A GIRLY NAME (Greece, 2026)Directed by Giorgos GeorgopoulosAmy RowanCHRISTY (Ireland, 2025)Directed by Brendan CantySimon Borka OtterstålKEVLARSJÄL / KEVLAR SOUL (Sweden, 2025)Directed by Maria Eriksson-HechtNikki BarrettBRING HER BACK (Wild Card Selection, 2025)Directed by Danny and Michael PhilippouINFORMATION FOR EDITORSHISTORY OF THE AWARDThe International Casting Directors Association proudly established the ICDA Award for Excellence in Casting in 2016 and has continued annually to recognise outstanding achievements by casting directors, whether ICDA members or not. In 2025, Casting Director Tanja Grunwald (DK) took home the award, along with Co-Casting Director Karin Jagd (DK), for The Girl with the Needle by Magnus Von Horn. A full list of past winners is available here.ABOUT THE ICDAFounded in 1994 and established as an independent professional association in Berlin in 2019, the ICDA brings together casting directors from around the world to champion and protect their creative contribution to film and television. With members from around 40 countries, the organisation serves as a global network for casting professionals and advocates for greater recognition of casting as a cornerstone of storytelling.ABOUT KARLOVY VARY INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVALThe Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF) is one of the oldest and most prestigious film festivals in Central and Eastern Europe. Held annually in the historic spa town of Karlovy Vary in Czechia, the festival showcases outstanding international and independent cinema while serving as a key meeting point for filmmakers, industry professionals, media, and audiences from around the world. Recognised as an A-list festival by FIAPF, KVIFF presents a diverse programme of premieres, competitions, and industry events, celebrating artistic excellence and fostering new talent in global filmmaking.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.