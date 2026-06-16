The Lycian Way Challenge Targets Last-Mile Healthcare Gap with 2027 Cancer Screening Pilots

540 Kilometers for Men’s Health: The Lycian Way Challenge. Jason Cronen, Founder-Hiker of The Lycian Way Challenge. In-house design, global impact: Campaign materials developed internally and translated into 15 languages.

Two-time cancer patient hikes 540 kilometers across Türkiye to fund low-cost, rural cancer screening programs for at-risk men.

A screening can only save a life if a patient can get through the door. Our goal is clearing the logistical hurdles so local doctors can do what they do best: care for their neighbors and community.” — Jason Cronen

İSTANBUL, TURKEY, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In less than three weeks, two-time cancer patient Jason Cronen will begin a 540-kilometer thru-hike across the rugged and historic mountain trails of southern Türkiye. For The Lycian Way Challenge , which started as a Movember fundraiser in late 2025, this hike marks the next stage of the ascent.To date, the grassroots campaign has raised more than $11,000 from over 130 global donors. With a target of $25,000, the effort is rapidly building momentum, securing support from 20 corporate Trail Partners, translating campaign materials into 15 languages, and mobilizing 23 teams for their recently launched 2026 Team Challenge Throughout the trek on the Lycian Way, which is expected to take 4 to 5 weeks, Cronen will share on-trail updates, video, and personal narratives on cancer, mental health, and recovery. By offering these resources to reach a wider global audience, The Lycian Way Challenge aims to build additional support and visibility needed to fund 5 to 6 low-cost rural cancer screening pilots in 2027 across the U.S., Europe, MENA, and Asia.Designed alongside healthcare experts, advocates, and logistics specialists, these pilot programs tackle the rural "last-mile breakdown." They remove the core barriers, such as distance, travel costs, and administrative hurdles, that keep patients from basic cancer screening.As Cronen puts it:"A screening can only save a life if a patient can get through the door. Our goal is clearing the logistical hurdles so local doctors can do what they do best: care for their neighbors and community."Data from the CDC confirms a broader global pattern, where rural populations consistently experience higher mortality rates than urban populations, in part because early detection and timely care are harder to access.All proceeds from The Lycian Way Challenge will help eliminate the barriers preventing at-risk men from accessing life-saving cancer screenings. Local medical practitioners manage hospital intake and referrals, while the program covers testing fees, transportation, and lodging. Cronen’s outreach is aimed at providing screening access for 180 to 200 men. Modeled outcomes indicate that every $1 invested generates $15.80 in treatment value, creating an estimated $237,000 in government-funded hospital care when the pilots launch in 2027.Reflecting on the mission, Cronen adds:"I have lived through the exhaustion, the logistics, and the confusion of cancer treatment. I am taking on this 540-kilometer hike because the journey to get rural men into care is just as demanding as the path ahead of me. I want to do something big with the time I have, and every dollar donated directly multiplies into life-saving clinical care."Fundraising efforts will continue throughout the trek, with an all-volunteer team at home working on securing matching grants to boost visibility and accelerate the launch of the 2027 pilot programs. Supporters are invited to join the 2026 Team Challenge, donate to the GoFundMe campaign , and follow the journey on social media.About The Lycian Way Challenge:The Lycian Way Challenge is a 540-kilometer thru-hike across southern Türkiye founded by two-time cancer patient Jason Cronen. The campaign funds low-cost, rural cancer screening programs, ensuring men have the medical and logistical support they need to overcome the barriers to getting tested.###

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