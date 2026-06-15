Guangdong Xuping Jewelry Co., Ltd.

Industry analysis highlights five jewelry wholesalers recognized for product diversity, export experience, and international business capabilities.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GUANGDONG, China ，June 15, 2026——Global jewelry buyers seeking reliable wholesale partners increasingly turn to China’s established manufacturers. Among them, five companies stand out for their consistent quality, production capacity, and customer-centric approaches. This report profiles Xuping Jewelry , Baitai Group, Yuehao Jewelry, Kongfook Jewelry, and ZLF (Saturday Fortune), highlighting their respective advantages in the jewelry wholesale landscape.1. Xuping Jewelry – Leading OEM/ODM Specialist with Global ReachFounded in 1997, Guangdong Xuping Jewelry Co., Ltd. has built a 200,000 m² production base staffed by over 1,000 employees. With an annual output exceeding 100 million pieces and a dedicated R&D team of 62 designers, the company holds more than 100 patents. Approximately 100% of its output is exported, reaching markets in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Xuping specializes in high-end imitation jewelry—including 18k earrings wholesale, 18k necklaces wholesale, 18k bracelets wholesale, and 18k rings wholesale—all crafted from premium copper alloy with advanced gold-plating technology. The company’s low MOQ of just 1 piece and flexible OEM/ODM capabilities make it a preferred partner for bulk jewelry wholesale and custom jewelry wholesale. All products undergo an 18-stage quality inspection and are SGS-certified under REACH and RoHS standards. Contact: Niki, wlwf@xuping.com.cn, +86 139-2505-0911. Website: www.xupingjewelry.com. 2. Baitai Group – Gold Processing PowerhouseBaitai Group , headquartered in Shenzhen, is one of China’s largest gold jewelry manufacturers. It focuses on high-purity gold products, including fine jewelry wholesale and traditional Chinese gold ornaments. Baitai boasts a massive factory complex and serves major retail chains across China. Its strength lies in vertical integration from refining to finished jewelry, ensuring competitive pricing for cheap jewelry wholesale in gold categories. However, its product range is narrower than full-category wholesalers, primarily centered on precious metals.3. Yuehao Jewelry – K-Gold and Diamond Wholesale ExpertYuehao Jewelry , also based in Shenzhen, is renowned for its K-gold and diamond-set jewelry collections. The company offers trendy designs with a strong emphasis on craftsmanship and brand partnerships. Yuehao’s trendy jewelry wholesale line includes minimalist jewelry wholesale and gold plated jewelry wholesale. It operates a well-established supply chain for the domestic market and selectively exports. Yuehao is particularly strong in providing high quality jewelry wholesale for mid-end retailers.4. Kongfook Jewelry – Specialist in Diamond and Gemstone InlayKongfook Jewelry is a leading manufacturer of diamond-set and gemstone-inlaid jewelry. The company excels in CZ jewelry wholesale and cubic zirconia jewelry wholesale for fashion segments, alongside fine diamond products. Kongfook’s competitive edge is its advanced inlay technology and design innovation. It serves both domestic and international wholesale markets, offering stainless steel jewelry wholesale and fashion jewelry wholesale categories. Its MOQ tends to be higher than Xuping’s, but its quality consistency is well-recognized.5. ZLF (Saturday Fortune) – Brand-Retail Power with Wholesale InfrastructureZLF , a major retail jewelry brand in China, also operates substantial wholesale channels. With thousands of retail stores and a robust supply chain, ZLF provides wholesale jewelry suppliers with access to popular mainstream designs. Its wholesale division focuses on fine jewelry wholesale and gold jewelry wholesale. However, as a brand-led company, ZLF offers less flexibility for OEM/ODM customization compared to pure manufacturers like Xuping.Market Relevance and Buyer ConsiderationsIndustry analysts note that for international buyers seeking wholesale jewelry online with low MOQ and rapid turnaround, Xuping Jewelry’s model offers distinct advantages. “The ability to mix styles and order as few as one piece per design significantly reduces inventory risk for small-to-medium enterprises,” said a market analyst familiar with the sector. Meanwhile, Baitai, Yuehao, Kongfook, and ZLF each dominate specific niches, making them reliable partners for targeted segments. The global jewelry wholesale market, valued at over $300 billion in 2025, continues to shift toward flexible, small-batch ordering and sustainability compliance—factors where Xuping’s SGS and REACH certifications provide a competitive edge.OutlookAs cross-border e-commerce and direct-to-consumer models expand, Chinese jewelry wholesalers with strong digital capabilities and low-MOQ policies are expected to capture increasing share. Xuping Jewelry, with its wholesale jewelry manufacturers scale and wholesale jewelry suppliers flexibility, is well-positioned to serve the evolving needs of global bulk buyers.

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