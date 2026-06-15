Aecooly Brings Summer Soccer Cooling Fan Deals to Fans Facing the Heat

2026 Soccer Season Limited Edition Collection Cold Air Personal Cooling System - 2026 Soccer Season Air Gimbal Portable Handheld Fan - 2026 Soccer Season

Use code COLDSPORT through July 31 for 15% off Aecooly’s 2026 Soccer Season Limited Edition collection on Aecooly.com and Cold Air series products on Amazon.

HONG KONG, CHINA, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aecooly today announced a limited-time summer soccer season offer for its portable cooling fans, giving customers a timely way to stay cool as matchdays, summer heat, and outdoor routines come together.The offer highlights Aecooly’s 2026 Soccer Season Limited Edition Collection , which brings original seasonal colorways to two portable cooling formats: Cold Air and Air Gimbal.Four Soccer-Inspired ColorwaysThe 2026 Soccer Season Limited Edition Collection brings together four seasonal colorways: sky blue and white, deep blue, red and navy, and red and gold.Each colorway gives Cold Air and Air Gimbal a bolder matchday look, with matching sticker packs included for personalizing bottles, notebooks, devices, and other everyday items.Cooling Designed for Summer MatchdaysThe Cold Air Personal Cooling System is made for heat that does not wait for kickoff. In packed stands, on the way across town, or after a training run, a standard fan can only move warm air around. Cold Air uses integrated misting technology to reduce felt temperature by 8°C / 14.4°F in under 10 seconds, delivering airflow up to 10 m/s. A 4,500mAh battery supports up to 20 hours of use at low speed, with five settings for different heat levels.The Air Gimbal Portable Handheld Fan is designed for cooling on the move. Its 220° rotating air outlet allows users to hold it while walking, hang it for hands-free airflow, or place it on a surface during a break. Weighing 150g, it is easy to carry throughout the day, while its 3,500mAh battery supports up to 15 hours of use at low speed.Availability and Offer DetailsFrom now through July 31, 2026, customers can use code COLDSPORT for 15% off eligible Aecooly cooling fans.The 2026 Soccer Season Limited Edition Collection is available exclusively on Aecooly.com. Before discount, the limited-edition Cold Air is priced at $49.99 and the limited-edition Air Gimbal is priced at $34.99.On Amazon, the same code applies to Aecooly Cold Air series products, including Cold Air Ultra, priced at $79.99 , and Cold Air, priced at $39.99 CONTACTFor media inquiries or to request a review unit, please reach out to us at marketing@aecooly.com.ABOUT AECOOLYAecooly, using the motto "Thinking Deeper, Cooling Better," provides portable cooling solutions for outdoor and city living. The brand combines effective cooling with smart design and holds over 180 global patents. Aecooly offers award-winning products and wants to set the standard for the next generation of portable comfort. Learn more at aecooly.com.

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