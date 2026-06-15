TikTok Shop and uParcel Partner to Bring Same-Day Instant Delivery to Singapore Shoppers

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TikTok Shop partners with uParcel to launch same-day delivery in Singapore — orders before 2PMor 5PM arrive the same day, direct to your door.

At TikTok Shop, uParcel same day launch allows us to connect with customers in real time and deliver fresh products on the same day, which has been a game changer for our business.” — Ms Kitty, Founder of TwoBakeBoys Bakery, a top TikTok Shop seller

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TikTok Shop, the social commerce platform that has redefined how Singaporeans discover and buy products, today announced a strategic partnership with uParcel, one of Singapore’s most agile on-demand delivery providers, to launch a Same-Day Instant Delivery service for sellers and buyers on the platform. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Singapore’s e-commerce landscape, offering consumers the ability to receive orders placed before 2:00 PM or 5:00 PM on the very same day — with a direct, station-free delivery model that prioritises speed, reliability, and freshness.The service, which is powered exclusively by uParcel’s fleet of delivery riders, is now available to invited sellers across Singapore, with a particular focus on high-velocity, time-sensitive product categories including food and beverages, fresh and frozen goods, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). For the first time, TikTok Shop sellers operating in these categories have access to a logistics solution that matches the immediacy of the shopping experience they create — turning a spontaneous live-stream impulse buy into a parcel at the buyer’s door within hours.Redefining What ‘Fast’ Means in Singapore E-CommerceThe partnership addresses a fundamental tension at the heart of social commerce: buyers who discover a product during a live stream or short-form video are in a moment of excitement and intent, yet traditional logistics pipelines — routing parcels through sorting hubs, fulfilment centres, and multi-stop delivery runs — can dampen that experience with waits of one to three days. For perishable and time-sensitive goods, this gap is not merely inconvenient; it can affect product quality, seller ratings, and repeat purchase rates.The TikTok Shop and uParcel Same-Day Delivery service resolves this by design. Rather than routing packages through sorting stations as standard logistics providers do, uParcel riders pick up directly from the seller’s warehouse and deliver straight to the buyer’s doorstep — a point-to-point model that eliminates intermediate handling, reduces the risk of damage or delay, and compresses delivery windows to hours rather than days. Across its entire coverage area of Singapore, uParcel operates this service seven days a week during an arrange-shipment window of 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM.“At TikTok Shop, we believe commerce should feel as seamless as the content that inspires it. It allows us to connect with customers in real time and deliver fresh products on the same day, which has been a game changer for our business.” said Ms Kitty, Founder of TwoBakeBoys Bakery, a top TikTok Shop seller who onboarded the same day delivery launch.Why uParcel: A Logistics Partner Built for Speed and AgilityuParcel was selected as the exclusive logistics partner for this initiative due to its proven track record in on-demand, same-day delivery across Singapore and its proprietary technology platform that enables real-time rider dispatch, live order tracking, and dynamic route optimisation. Unlike large-scale fulfilment networks designed for high-volume overnight processing, uParcel is engineered specifically for time-critical, last-mile delivery — making it a natural fit for a service where every hour counts.“This partnership with TikTok Shop is a proud moment for uParcel and for Singapore’s delivery ecosystem,” said Ng Wee Leong, Chief Operations Officer of uParcel. “We have always believed that same-day delivery should not be a luxury reserved for major retailers. With TikTok Shop, we are bringing that capability to a new generation of FMCG sellers and making it accessible to millions of everyday shoppers. Our drivers are not just moving parcels — they are completing the connection between a seller’s passion and a buyer’s expectation.”The service is engineered to handle a wide range of product types. Packages weighing up to 25 kilograms and measuring up to 100 cm in length, 50 cm in width, and 50 cm in height are eligible for same-day dispatch. Sellers are not required to meet strict packaging specifications, though items must be securely packed to prevent shifting, with no liquid leakage, and a FRAGILE sticker applied where appropriate. This practical approach to packaging standards reflects the reality of FMCG fulfilment, where speed of preparation is as important as speed of delivery.How the Service Works: A Seamless Experience from Click to DoorstepThe mechanics of TikTok Shop’s Same-Day Delivery service are designed to be straightforward for both sellers and buyers, with clear service level agreements (SLAs) that bring predictability to a fast-moving process. For orders placed before 2:00 PM, sellers are required to arrange shipment by 2:30 PM the same day — a 30-minute window that has been deliberately kept tight to ensure buyers receive their goods before the end of the day. For orders placed after 2:00 PM, the arrange-shipment deadline extends to 2:30 PM on the next working day, ensuring the service remains operationally viable without placing undue burden on sellers. The same works for sellers on the 5pm cut off slot.The workflow is integrated directly into the TikTok Shop Seller Center, requiring no external systems or additional software. Sellers filter their order management view by ‘Same-Day Delivery’, print shipping labels, pack their orders, and confirm shipment arrangement through the platform. Upon confirmation, a uParcel driver is automatically dispatched to the seller’s registered warehouse address. To ensure the correct parcel is collected, the system generates a unique pickup code that both the seller and rider must verify before the handover takes place.Each same-day delivery order is also SKU-activated, giving sellers precise control over which products are offered under the service. A seller with a broad product catalogue spanning both perishable and non-perishable goods can elect to offer same-day delivery exclusively for, say, fresh produce or chilled beverages, while routing standard goods through conventional logistics channels. This granular control allows sellers to manage their operational capacity without compromising on the buyer experience for their most time-sensitive products.In the event of unforeseen disruptions — traffic incidents, sudden weather events, or a temporary shortfall in available riders — the TikTok Shop platform automatically retries rider assignment without seller intervention. Sellers will not be penalised for late delivery rates attributable to rider unavailability, and any orders cancelled due to no pickup can be appealed directly through TikTok Shop’s Help Center. These safeguards reflect a mature understanding of real-world logistics and demonstrate TikTok Shop’s commitment to protecting sellers who opt into the programme.A Competitive Edge for Sellers in Singapore’s Most Dynamic Commerce ChannelFor sellers, the strategic value of same-day delivery extends well beyond the logistical. TikTok Shop has integrated same-day delivery as a discoverability feature within its platform — products eligible for the service are featured in a dedicated ‘Same Day Delivery’ search filter and tagged visibly within the buyer’s browsing experience. This means that sellers who opt into the programme gain enhanced exposure not just to buyers they have already attracted, but to the broader pool of shoppers actively searching for same-day availability.In a marketplace where differentiation is increasingly difficult, the ability to offer same-day delivery represents a meaningful signal of operational excellence and customer commitment. Research consistently shows that delivery speed is among the top factors influencing purchase decisions in e-commerce — particularly for consumable and perishable goods where freshness and immediacy are central to the value proposition. By enabling sellers to offer same-day delivery natively within TikTok Shop’s commerce environment, the platform is giving its FMCG merchants a tool to compete on terms that matter to modern consumers.The service also has meaningful downstream effects on seller economics. Faster delivery reduces the window during which a buyer might reconsider a purchase, lowering cancellation rates and improving overall conversion. Higher satisfaction scores from prompt fulfilment feed directly into TikTok Shop’s seller ranking algorithms, improving organic visibility over time. Repeat purchase rates tend to rise when buyers associate a seller with reliable, fast delivery — particularly for consumables that are purchased frequently. In aggregate, same-day delivery is not simply an operational feature; it is a growth lever.A Better Experience for Singapore’s 5.6 Million Connected ConsumersSingapore presents a uniquely compelling environment for same-day delivery. With one of the world’s highest smartphone penetration rates, a dense urban geography, and a consumer culture that has embraced on-demand services across food, transport, and retail, the infrastructure and expectations for instant fulfilment are already well established. The TikTok Shop and uParcel partnership is not introducing an alien concept to Singapore consumers — it is elevating the standard they already hold within the social commerce context.For buyers, the experience is simple: shop as they normally would on TikTok Shop, select a seller offering same-day delivery, and receive their purchase within hours. The uParcel integration means real-time tracking is available, and buyers can view the assigned rider’s contact details directly within the TikTok Shop order management interface if they need to coordinate delivery. There are no premium membership fees or special sign-ups required — same-day delivery is presented as a native, built-in option for eligible products, making it as frictionless as any other purchase on the platform.For categories such as fresh groceries, artisan food products, and daily essentials, this speed also translates directly into quality. A bag of specialty coffee beans, a box of chilled desserts, or a bundle of fresh herbs ordered at noon and delivered by late afternoon arrives at peak quality — a promise that simply cannot be made with next-day or two-day fulfilment. The partnership thus enables TikTok Shop to compete meaningfully not just within the social commerce space but against the broader on-demand grocery and daily essentials market.Looking Ahead: Expanding Access to Instant CommerceThe Same-Day Delivery service launches initially as an invitation-only programme for FMCG sellers, reflecting TikTok Shop’s approach of onboarding new capabilities in a controlled, quality-first manner. Sellers who wish to be considered for the programme can register their interest through TikTok Shop’s Seller Center, after which the team will evaluate submissions and contact shortlisted participants directly. The eligibility criteria prioritise sellers in the food and beverage, fresh and frozen, electronics and broader FMCG verticals — categories where same-day delivery creates the most tangible value for buyers. New sellers can get up to $10,000 GMV commission fee wavier. Register on https://bytedance.sg.larkoffice.com/share/base/form/shrlgtCo9qCpLwfU6LDN0DoMACc Both TikTok Shop and uParcel have signalled their intention to expand the programme over time, with additional product categories, a broader seller base, and enhanced service features anticipated as the partnership matures. The current operational framework — direct pickup, station-free delivery, SKU-level control, and real-time rider dispatch — provides a robust foundation for scale, and both parties are committed to investing in the systems and processes necessary to deliver a consistently high standard of service as volumes grow.This partnership is a statement about where Singapore’s e-commerce industry is headed. The convergence of social discovery, seamless checkout, and same-day physical delivery creates a shopping experience that is, in many respects, more immediate than visiting a physical store. As consumers continue to raise their expectations and as platforms compete to meet them, the ability to close the loop between inspiration and fulfilment within a single day will shift from a competitive advantage to a baseline requirement. TikTok Shop and uParcel are building that future now.1. Onboarding Guide: https://bytedance.sg.larkoffice.com/docx/DCJqdc4rSo20NZxW0RlldhgDgwb 2. Same day delivery guide: https://bytedance.larkoffice.com/wiki/Qnd3w0R9EiVhJKkNJJhcUs78nLg 3.Register interest https://bytedance.sg.larkoffice.com/share/base/form/shrlgtCo9qCpLwfU6LDN0DoMACc

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