Emerging K-Vegan Skincare Brand Lolovegan Enters U.S. Market with Immersive LA Pop-Up
From Seoul to the West Coast, the brand introduces a New Era of Everyday Skincare Rituals through a multi-city experiential retail tour
The Glass Box, which previously hosted a Dr. Jart+ x Sephora pop-up, will spotlight Lolovegan this summer as part of a curated immersive experience themed “Step in. Glow out.” This event kicks off Lolovegan’s West Coast tour, featuring simultaneous activations from July 1 to August 31, 2026, at both The Americana at Brand in Glendale (operated by Caruso) and Santana Row in San Jose. Following these dual West Coast launches, the brand will move to The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas—a luxury shopping destination owned and operated by Simon Property Group—in September 2026.
To support this U.S. debut, Lolovegan is partnering with Kreassive, the U.S. arm of Cheongdam Global (KOSDAQ: 362320), a leading K-beauty export and distribution platform that connects Korean beauty brands with global markets. The partnership supports Lolovegan’s next phase of global expansion and its entry into the U.S. market. Lolovegan sees the U.S. market as a strategic next step in its global growth plan.
A Brand Built on Values, Proven Around the World
Lolovegan has established a presence across multiple global markets, reflecting growing demand for clean, vegan skincare that balances efficacy with gentle formulations. The brand has built momentum across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, including a key retail milestone in Paris in 2025.
Founded to address sensitive, stress-prone skin, Lolovegan focuses on gentle yet effective formulas that are vegan and free from 20 commonly concerning ingredients. Guided by the slogan “Everyday care, considered,” the brand frames skincare as a small but meaningful daily ritual of self-care rather than a routine to rush through.
An Immersive Experience Designed for Discovery
At the pop-up, visitors will be able to discover Lolovegan's Vita Glow Serum and Vita Glow Enzyme Powder Cleanser, two of the brand's bestselling products designed for sensitive skin, and learn about its clean, vegan, and sustainability-minded approach to skincare.
Guests will be invited to join in-store digital experiences and social sharing moments, with complimentary samples, full-size products, and curated gifts available exclusively during the pop-up period.
“This pop-up is just the beginning of our journey in the United States,” said Elena Mun, CEO of Lolovegan. “American consumers are increasingly looking for skincare that aligns with both performance and personal values. We believe clean, vegan formulations designed for sensitive skin can meet that demand while offering a uniquely Korean approach to daily skincare.”
Lolovegan will also participate in Cosmoprof North America in Las Vegas in July 2026 to meet with industry buyers and partners and support its long-term growth in the U.S. market.
For more information, visit lolovegan.com or follow @lolovegan.global on Instagram.
About Lolovegan
Lolovegan is a Seoul-based clean, vegan, and sustainable K-beauty brand operated by GlowLab Inc. The brand develops gentle, effective skincare for sensitive skin and has established a presence across multiple global markets. It is currently expanding into North America through experiential retail activations and strategic partnerships.
Media Contact
Elena Mun
GlowLab Inc.
pr@lolovegan.com | lolovegan.com | @lolovegan.global
Elena Mun
GlowLab Inc.
pr@lolovegan.com
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