Emerging K-Vegan Skincare Brand Lolovegan Enters U.S. Market with Immersive LA Pop-Up

Lolovegan hero products for a glow routine

From Seoul to the West Coast, the brand introduces a New Era of Everyday Skincare Rituals through a multi-city experiential retail tour

This pop-up is just the beginning of our journey in the United States” — Elena Mun, CEO of Lolovegan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lolovegan , an emerging K-vegan skincare brand from Seoul, today announced its entry into the U.S. market with a two-month experiential pop-up at The Glass Box at The Americana at Brand, an open-air retail destination in Glendale, California, just minutes from Downtown Los Angeles. Running from July 1 through August 31, 2026, the activation marks the brand’s first physical retail presence in North America and a major milestone in its global expansion.The Glass Box, which previously hosted a Dr. Jart+ x Sephora pop-up, will spotlight Lolovegan this summer as part of a curated immersive experience themed “Step in. Glow out.” This event kicks off Lolovegan’s West Coast tour, featuring simultaneous activations from July 1 to August 31, 2026, at both The Americana at Brand in Glendale (operated by Caruso) and Santana Row in San Jose. Following these dual West Coast launches, the brand will move to The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas—a luxury shopping destination owned and operated by Simon Property Group—in September 2026.To support this U.S. debut, Lolovegan is partnering with Kreassive, the U.S. arm of Cheongdam Global (KOSDAQ: 362320), a leading K-beauty export and distribution platform that connects Korean beauty brands with global markets. The partnership supports Lolovegan’s next phase of global expansion and its entry into the U.S. market. Lolovegan sees the U.S. market as a strategic next step in its global growth plan.A Brand Built on Values, Proven Around the WorldLolovegan has established a presence across multiple global markets, reflecting growing demand for clean, vegan skincare that balances efficacy with gentle formulations. The brand has built momentum across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, including a key retail milestone in Paris in 2025.Founded to address sensitive, stress-prone skin, Lolovegan focuses on gentle yet effective formulas that are vegan and free from 20 commonly concerning ingredients. Guided by the slogan “Everyday care, considered,” the brand frames skincare as a small but meaningful daily ritual of self-care rather than a routine to rush through.An Immersive Experience Designed for DiscoveryAt the pop-up, visitors will be able to discover Lolovegan's Vita Glow Serum and Vita Glow Enzyme Powder Cleanser, two of the brand's bestselling products designed for sensitive skin, and learn about its clean, vegan, and sustainability-minded approach to skincare.Guests will be invited to join in-store digital experiences and social sharing moments, with complimentary samples, full-size products, and curated gifts available exclusively during the pop-up period.“This pop-up is just the beginning of our journey in the United States,” said Elena Mun, CEO of Lolovegan. “American consumers are increasingly looking for skincare that aligns with both performance and personal values. We believe clean, vegan formulations designed for sensitive skin can meet that demand while offering a uniquely Korean approach to daily skincare.”Lolovegan will also participate in Cosmoprof North America in Las Vegas in July 2026 to meet with industry buyers and partners and support its long-term growth in the U.S. market.For more information, visit lolovegan.com or follow @lolovegan.global on Instagram.About LoloveganLolovegan is a Seoul-based clean, vegan, and sustainable K-beauty brand operated by GlowLab Inc. The brand develops gentle, effective skincare for sensitive skin and has established a presence across multiple global markets. It is currently expanding into North America through experiential retail activations and strategic partnerships.Media ContactElena MunGlowLab Inc.pr@lolovegan.com | lolovegan.com | @lolovegan.global

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