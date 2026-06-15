Vidac Pharma Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment in Phase 2B Study of VDA-1102 for High-Risk Actinic Keratosis

All 39 patients enrolled; follow-up continues as planned

vidac Pharma Holdings Plc (Xetr:XETRA: T9G | ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619 | WKN: A3DTUQ)

The completion of patient enrollment in this Phase 2B study represents an important milestone in the clinical development of VDA-1102” — Dr. Max Herzberg

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc . announces the completion of patient enrollment in the Company's Phase 2B clinical study evaluating VDA-1102 for the treatment of high-risk Actinic Keratosis (AK), following the enrollment of the final patient on 11 June 2026.The Company has enrolled all 39 planned patients in the randomized Phase 2B study, completing enrollment within the projected timeline previously communicated by the Company.The study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of VDA-1102, Vidac Pharma's lead drug candidate and proprietary small molecule therapy targeting altered cancer metabolism through modulation of the Hexokinase-2 (HK2) pathway.Dr. Max Herzberg, Chief Executive Officer of Vidac Pharma, commented:"The completion of patient enrollment in this Phase 2B study represents an important milestone in the clinical development of VDA-1102. We are encouraged by the continued progress of the programme and would like to thank the participating patients, investigators, and clinical teams for their commitment and contribution to the study. Importantly, based on safety information reported to the Company during the study to date, no treatment-related serious adverse events have been reported. We now look forward to completing patient follow-up and evaluating the full study results."Patient treatment and follow-up remain ongoing, and no conclusions regarding efficacy or safety can be drawn until completion of the study and analysis of the full dataset.Per study protocol, patient follow-up is expected to continue for approximately three months following enrollment of the last patient. The Company expects to report topline results following completion of follow-up, database lock, and data analysis.The successful completion of enrollment represents an important operational milestone for the Company as it continues advancing its clinical development program in oncology and onco-dermatology.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, among others, those relating to the Company's clinical development programmes, anticipated study progress, expected reporting timelines, future regulatory developments, and the therapeutic potential of VDA-1102. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and information available to the Company at the time of publication and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, regulatory developments, clinical trial outcomes, financing availability, intellectual property protection, and market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.About Vidac PharmaVidac Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing first-in-class medicines for oncologic and onco-dermatologic diseases. The Company develops therapeutic candidates designed to modify the hyper-glycolytic tumor microenvironment by targeting the overexpression and mislocalization of the Hexokinase-2 (HK2) metabolic checkpoint in cancer cells, with the aim of renormalizing cellular metabolism and selectively inducing programmed cell death without affecting surrounding normal tissue.Vidac's lead drug candidate, VDA-1102, has previously demonstrated activity in clinical studies in Actinic Keratosis (AK) and Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL).

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