Expecting.Ai Highlights Growing Demand for LGBTQ+ Family-Building Solutions During Pride Month

Dana Lahav, Expecting.Ai Pride month 2026

Expecting.Ai is transforming access to surrogacy, egg donation, and sperm donation through AI-powered fertility infrastructure and support.

Our mission is to make third-party reproduction more transparent, accessible, and efficient for all intended parents, including members of the LGBTQ+ community.” — Dana Lahav, CPO

CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fertility technology platform is helping intended parents navigate one of life's most complex journeys through advanced AI, digital tools, and personalized support.As Pride Month highlights the importance of equality, inclusion, and family diversity, Expecting .Ai, an AI-powered fertility marketplace and infrastructure platform, is reaffirming its commitment to making family-building more accessible for LGBTQ+ individuals and couples worldwide.Building a family through surrogacy, egg donation, or sperm donation can be an overwhelming process involving agencies, clinics, legal professionals, cryobanks, insurance providers, and multiple service providers. For LGBTQ+ intended parents, navigating these options often requires additional research, coordination, and guidance.Expecting.Ai was created to simplify this journey.The platform connects intended parents with surrogates egg donors , sperm donors, fertility clinics, agencies, cryobanks, legal professionals, mental health specialists, financing providers, and other fertility-related services through a single digital ecosystem."Everyone deserves the opportunity to build a family," said Dana Lahav, CPO of Expecting.Ai. "Our mission is to make third-party reproduction more transparent, accessible, and efficient for all intended parents, including members of the LGBTQ+ community. Technology can remove many of the barriers that have traditionally made this journey difficult."Through its growing network of fertility providers and its proprietary technology platform, Expecting.Ai helps intended parents:• Search and compare surrogacy, egg donation, and sperm donation options• Explore profiles from leading fertility providers• Connect with agencies, clinics, and specialists• Access educational resources and guidance• Streamline communication and coordination throughout the processAimee™, the Company's AI Fertility AssistantOne of the platform's most recent innovations is Aimee™, an AI-powered fertility assistant designed specifically for third-party reproduction.Aimee helps users better understand surrogacy, egg donation, sperm donation, fertility treatment options, and the services available through the Expecting.Ai ecosystem. The assistant provides educational guidance while helping intended parents navigate available resources and opportunities.The launch represents a significant step toward the company's broader vision of using artificial intelligence to modernize fertility care and improve access to family-building services.Growing Demand for Inclusive Family-Building SolutionsThe global fertility market continues to expand as more individuals and couples pursue alternative paths to parenthood. LGBTQ+ intended parents represent a growing segment of the family-building community, increasing demand for transparent information, trusted providers, and personalized guidance.Expecting.Ai believes technology can play a transformative role in connecting intended parents with the resources they need while reducing friction throughout the journey.Looking AheadAs Pride Month celebrates the many forms that families can take, Expecting.Ai remains focused on its mission of connecting all participants in the third-party reproduction ecosystem through advanced digital infrastructure and AI-powered tools.By combining technology with personalized support, the company aims to create a more accessible, efficient, and inclusive future for family building.About Expecting.AiExpecting.Ai is an AI-powered fertility marketplace and infrastructure platform focused on surrogacy, egg donation, and sperm donation. The company connects intended parents with surrogates, donors, agencies, fertility clinics, cryobanks, legal professionals, and other fertility-related providers while streamlining discovery, matching, communication, and journey management through advanced digital and artificial intelligence technologies.For more information, visit https://expecting.ai

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