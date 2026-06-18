Neurealm Announces Day-One Support for NVIDIA’s Official Yocto Project Integration on Jetson Platforms

Neurealm joins NVIDIA's early partner program as it brings Yocto recipes and tools to Jetson developers.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neurealm , a global technology services provider specializing in Physical AI to Agentic AI, announced it is among the first official partners to support NVIDIA’s new, natively integrated Yocto Project recipes and tools, launching with NVIDIA JetPack 7.2.NVIDIA’s official Yocto support provides Jetson developers with a powerful framework to build custom, enterprise-grade Linux distributions. As an early partner, Neurealm ensures that its customers can immediately leverage these capabilities to optimize, scale, and secure their production deployments.A New Standard for Custom Edge AI OS BuildsUntil now, building minimal, production-hardened OS environments for edge AI required significant engineering overhead. JetPack 7.2 changes this by introducing validated Yocto recipes and tools, lowering the barrier to create custom OS.By collaborating closely with NVIDIA on this rollout, Neurealm enables developers to fully capitalize on Yocto’s core advantages:- Deep Customizability & Performance: Developers can strip away unnecessary components to build a lean software stack, drastically reducing the system’s memory footprint and maximizing performance for critical AI workloads.- Bit-for-Bit Reproducibility: The integration delivers deterministic builds, streamlining software validation processes and ensuring that what is tested in the lab is exactly what deploys to the field.- Full Stack Control: Engineering teams gain total control to tailor every single layer of the software stack to their exact application needs.Executive Commentary“NVIDIA’s official Yocto support resolves one of the most persistent friction points for teams deploying Jetson at production scale,” said Sanjay Jayakumar, President, Semiconductor and Embedded Business, Neurealm. “Being among the first partners to support NVIDIA’s Yocto recipes means giving our customers a more secure, optimized, and reproducible software stack for their Jetson-powered solutions.”Driving Community InnovationNVIDIA’s active contribution to the Yocto Project community ensures that Jetson developers will continuously receive the latest upstream innovations. Neurealm is proud to stand alongside NVIDIA in this community-driven approach, bridging the gap between cutting-edge AI silicon and production-ready, open-source software infrastructure.Current and future Neurealm customers looking to implement or migrate to Yocto based Jetson environments under JetPack 7.2 can contact the Neurealm engineering team today.About NeurealmNeurealm is the right-sized partner for Engineering, Modernization, and RunOps, with an AI-first approach. At the core of our offerings is NeuGAIN, our AI platform designed to accelerate the Enterprise AI journey from data, software development, process improvement to IT operations.With capabilities spanning the entire technology stack, including AI, Edge AI, Perception AI, Digital Platform Engineering, Data, Cybersecurity, Technology Operations, Silicon Engineering, and Embedded Services, and with a presence across India, US, Canada, Germany, and Japan, we support 250+ global enterprises.Media Contact:Soumika Dasmarketing@neurealm.com

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