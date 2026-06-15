Industry Leaders Set to Gather at SPARK (Software, Payments, Affiliates, Revenue Kickoff) 2026

SOFIA, BULGARIA, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural SPARK (Software, Payments, Affiliates and Revenue Kickoff) 2026 will take place on 9 – 10 July, in Sofia, Bulgaria, bringing together four interconnected pillars that define the modern gaming and affiliate ecosystem and shape the strategic focus of the event.SPARK unifies the SEE region – it’s where strategy, technology, and growth collide to shape what’s next.What to expect:Day 1 & Day 2 will deliver a packed agenda across keynote sessions, panels, fireside chats, and networking opportunities designed to maximise connection and insight.Day 1 HighlightsAn opening address by Kristof Szucs (Kyborg.ai) charting the future of gaming in Southeast Europe across product evolution, regulation, and affiliate ecosystems.Operational Revenue Engines: Fireside chats exploring Live Ops and dynamic player experiences.The Digital-Retail Evolution: High-level panel discussions mapping the modernisation of the land-based gaming floor.Frictionless Conversion & Compliance: Practical sessions rewriting the playbook on paymentsDay 2 Highlights: Scaling with ConfidenceThe AI Search Revolution: A forward-looking keynote by Nicolas Monti-Potsolakis from Black Lantern Marketing on transitioning from traditional SEO toAIEO (AI Engine Optimisation) – ensuring brands become the direct answers in AI-driven search models.The Affiliate Power Shift: A deep-dive panel tracking the evolution of traffic brokers into core strategic partners.Modern iGaming Operations: Practical strategy sessions on turning operational frameworks into immediate revenue.Proactive Compliance & Growth: A legal-first evaluation of proactive compliance as a competitive advantage.Meet Expert SpeakersThe event brings together a curated audience of decision-makers and industry leaders, including:Andrei Frimescu – PR & Marketing Director, Game World Romania (Members of ROMSLOT – The Association of Slot Operators in Romania)Antony Jordan – Head of Payments & KYC, ODDSET Sportwetten GmbHKristof Szucs – Co-Founder & Principal, Kyborg.aiRobert Brassai – Principal Consultant, Sense4GamingRobert Stoica – Chief Operating Officer, WinbetTasos Vasios – Co-Founder & Head of Compliance, KIVONAND MANY MOREExpected AttendeesSPARK attracts senior executives, innovators and key decision-makers, offering a unique platform for collaboration and industry engagement, including:C-level executives and foundersHeads of product, growth, and strategyPayments, fintech, and gaming operatorsRegulators and policy stakeholdersMarketing, affiliate, and acquisition leadersInvestors and ecosystem partnersThis is a closed, high-value environment built for meaningful conversations and real business outcomes.Registrations are open.With just one month to go, prospective attendees are encouraged to secure their seats today and join industry peers, experts and decision-makers for a dynamic programme of discussions, networking and industry insights.Register Now: https://www.eventus-international.com/spark

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.