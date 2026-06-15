Industry Leaders Set to Gather at SPARK (Software, Payments, Affiliates, Revenue Kickoff) 2026
SPARK unifies the SEE region – it’s where strategy, technology, and growth collide to shape what’s next.
What to expect:
Day 1 & Day 2 will deliver a packed agenda across keynote sessions, panels, fireside chats, and networking opportunities designed to maximise connection and insight.
Day 1 Highlights
An opening address by Kristof Szucs (Kyborg.ai) charting the future of gaming in Southeast Europe across product evolution, regulation, and affiliate ecosystems.
Operational Revenue Engines: Fireside chats exploring Live Ops and dynamic player experiences.
The Digital-Retail Evolution: High-level panel discussions mapping the modernisation of the land-based gaming floor.
Frictionless Conversion & Compliance: Practical sessions rewriting the playbook on payments
Day 2 Highlights: Scaling with Confidence
The AI Search Revolution: A forward-looking keynote by Nicolas Monti-Potsolakis from Black Lantern Marketing on transitioning from traditional SEO to
AIEO (AI Engine Optimisation) – ensuring brands become the direct answers in AI-driven search models.
The Affiliate Power Shift: A deep-dive panel tracking the evolution of traffic brokers into core strategic partners.
Modern iGaming Operations: Practical strategy sessions on turning operational frameworks into immediate revenue.
Proactive Compliance & Growth: A legal-first evaluation of proactive compliance as a competitive advantage.
Meet Expert Speakers
The event brings together a curated audience of decision-makers and industry leaders, including:
Andrei Frimescu – PR & Marketing Director, Game World Romania (Members of ROMSLOT – The Association of Slot Operators in Romania)
Antony Jordan – Head of Payments & KYC, ODDSET Sportwetten GmbH
Kristof Szucs – Co-Founder & Principal, Kyborg.ai
Robert Brassai – Principal Consultant, Sense4Gaming
Robert Stoica – Chief Operating Officer, Winbet
Tasos Vasios – Co-Founder & Head of Compliance, KIVON
AND MANY MORE
Expected Attendees
SPARK attracts senior executives, innovators and key decision-makers, offering a unique platform for collaboration and industry engagement, including:
C-level executives and founders
Heads of product, growth, and strategy
Payments, fintech, and gaming operators
Regulators and policy stakeholders
Marketing, affiliate, and acquisition leaders
Investors and ecosystem partners
This is a closed, high-value environment built for meaningful conversations and real business outcomes.
Registrations are open.
With just one month to go, prospective attendees are encouraged to secure their seats today and join industry peers, experts and decision-makers for a dynamic programme of discussions, networking and industry insights.
Register Now: https://www.eventus-international.com/spark
Ashley Strydom
Eventus International
ashley@eventus-international.com
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