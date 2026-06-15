Muscat to Host Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026 on 27 July 2026 at Grand Millennium Hotel

Rex Fuels Oman 2026

Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026 Arrives at the Epicenter of India's New Trade Frontier

MUSCAT, MUSCAT, OMAN, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trade routes are being redrawn, not gradually, but overnight. Chokepoints that global commerce once took for granted are now flashpoints. Supply chains built for efficiency are proving dangerously fragile when tested by geopolitical reality. And businesses that anchored their logistics strategies to yesterday’s map are discovering, at considerable cost, that the map has changed.At the centre of this shift sits a country that has quietly become indispensable: Oman.For 20 years, Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference has brought together Buyers & Sellers from the Bitumen, Petrochemicals, Petroproducts , Shipping, Logistics, Steel & Steel Slag Sectors, as well as investors and policymakers, for one purpose: the right conversations with the right people at the right time.The 20th edition doesn’t simply mark a milestone. It meets a moment that may define the decade ahead.WHY OMAN? WHY NOW?Positioned entirely outside the Strait of Hormuz, Oman’s three major ports, Salalah, Duqm, and Sohar, operate on a different geography and therefore a different risk profile. They don’t merely survive regional disruption. In many ways, they are built to benefit from it. Oman's coastline opens immediately onto the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman, offering a safe, sanctions-resistant, and strategically neutral alternative that the world's fastest-growing major economy has already sought to secure as bordering routes face increasing instability.The stats make the story very evident. For FY2025–2026, bilateral trade between India and Oman is currently valued at US$11.18 billion. India has seen a startling 246.4% increase in Omani imports.And on 1st June 2026, the India–Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement officially came into force.This isn't a footnote. The CEPA affords duty-free access to more than 98% of Oman's tariff lines, a broad liberalisation that vastly alters the economics of trade between the two countries. For exporters, manufacturers, logistics operators, and energy companies on both sides, it represents an open door that was not there twelve months ago.This is not a trend. It is a structural shift. And structural shifts of this magnitude create windows of competitive advantage that remain open only briefly, for those who move first.THE PORT ECOSYSTEM REDEFINING REGIONAL TRADEWhat makes Oman’s position uniquely powerful is not any single port, but the combined capability of three distinct, complementary gateways, each purpose-built for a different role in the regional trade architecture.Salalah is already among the world’s top transhipment hubs. Strategically located on the southern coast of Oman near the Arabian Sea, it sits at the intersection of major East-West shipping lanes and the growing corridors connecting the Gulf with East Africa and South Asia.Duqm represents the next chapter. Located on Oman’s central coast, well away from the Gulf’s congested northern waters, Duqm is the story of what happens when long-term vision is matched with serious infrastructure investment.The Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) has attracted committed capital from across Asia, Europe, and the Gulf, drawn by its deep-water port capabilities, its vast availability of industrial land, and its proximity to major shipping lanes, without the political friction of the northern Gulf.Sohar, positioned in the north of Oman near the border with the UAE, serves a different but equally critical function. As a precision gateway into GCC markets, it offers the efficiency of a purpose-built industrial and logistics hub with direct connectivity to the wider Gulf region.Together, these three ports form a complementary ecosystem with no regional equivalent. They cover Oman’s entire coastline, serve distinct trade functions, and collectively offer redundancy, scale, and strategic flexibility that no single port, however large, can match alone.WHAT TO EXPECT ON 27TH JULYThe Grand Millennium Muscat is not simply a venue. On 27th July, it becomes an intelligence hub, a single room where the key decisions about the next phase of Gulf-India-Africa trade will be shaped.Rex Fuels 2026 has been designed around the themes that matter most right now, structured to move from context to insight to action across twenty focused sessions.1. CEPA UnlockedThe India–Oman CEPA is historic in its scope, but its implications vary significantly by sector. These sessions will go beyond the headline figures to map the specific opportunities unlocked for energy, logistics, manufacturing, and trade finance and the practical steps required to capture them before the window closes.2. The Three-Port PlaybookDedicated deep dives into Salalah, Duqm, and Sohar: their current throughput capacity, planned infrastructure development, investment frameworks, and the commercial models that work best within each. Attendees will leave with a clear picture of how to position their business and their cargo within the orbit of each port.3. India–West Asia–Africa: The New CorridorThe trade triangle connecting South Asia, the Arabian Peninsula, and East Africa is being actively constructed by port authorities, shipping lines, policy bodies, and private capital. This session brings together those doing the building for a frank assessment of where the corridor stands today, where it is headed, and what the commercial opportunities look like for those who enter early.MUSCAT IS NOT A COINCIDENCEChoosing Muscat for the 20th Edition of the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference is a strategic decision. As India and Oman deepen economic ties through CEPA and enhanced trade cooperation, Muscat is emerging as a vital gateway connecting India with the Middle East, Africa, and global markets.The businesses that will lead the next decade are those that recognize these shifts early, build the right partnerships, and position themselves at the center of new trade and investment corridors. Muscat is where those conversations begin.Secure your place at the table.20th Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference | 27th July 2026 | Grand Millennium Muscat, Oman

18th edition of Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026

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