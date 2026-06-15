MARKT-PILOT™ Names Stephen Fauth and Dr. Martin Ruth Co-CEOs to Accelerate Innovation and Global Growth

Stephen Fauth will lead Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, Professional Services and Product Development, driving go-to-market execution and customer-facing innovation at speed and scale. Dr. Martin Ruth will lead Finance, People, Business Operations and Legal & Compliance, ensuring the organizational foundation of scales and nurtures alongside commercial growth.

Dual leadership model brings go-to-market and product development closer together while strengthening the operational foundation for scale

“This isn’t about splitting the role of CEO, it’s about multiplying our capacity to service our customers and scale globally. We move fast together, and we’re aligned on where this company is going.” — Stephen Fauth, co-CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MARKT-PILOT, the industry leader in Pricing Performance for industrial manufacturers, today announced that Stephen Fauth and Dr. Martin Ruth have been named Co-Chief Executive Officers. The move reflects the company’s commitment to accelerating innovation, deepening customer responsiveness, and scaling globally in a market defined by constant change.

The Co-CEO model has been adopted by leading technology companies including Netflix, Warby Parker, and Salesforce at critical growth inflection points. For MARKT-PILOT, the structure brings two complementary leadership approaches together: Stephen Fauth will lead Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, Professional Services and Product Development, driving go-to-market execution and customer-facing innovation at speed and scale. Dr. Martin Ruth will lead Finance, People, Business Operations and Legal & Compliance, ensuring the organizational foundation of scales and nurtures alongside commercial growth.

Leadership Background

Stephen Fauth joined MARKT-PILOT in November 2024, as Chief Revenue Officer, leading global Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Revenue Operations. Over the past 1.5 years, he has helped scale the company's customer base to more than 200 industrial manufacturers worldwide and supported the launch of MP ONE™, the industry's first Pricing Performance platform.

Stephen brings more than two decades of enterprise technology experience scaling SaaS organizations in emerging software categories. Before MARKT-PILOT, he held senior leadership roles at Tacton, FPX, SunGard, Oracle, and SAP, building high-performing global teams and driving growth in complex, competitive markets.

Dr. Martin Ruth has been with MARKT-PILOT since 2022 and has served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Managing Director. His path to MARKT-PILOT spans over a decade in strategy and finance advisory: at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), advising industrial and manufacturing companies on strategy and growth initiatives, and earlier at KPMG, supporting clients in financial processes, accounting, and compliance. Martin holds a doctorate from TU Dortmund University, where his research focused on the growth and success factors of startups and scale-ups.

Built for Speed in a Market That Won’t Slow Down

Industrial manufacturers are navigating unprecedented pricing complexity. Tariffs shift overnight. Supply chains remain volatile. Gray market competitors enter. Margin erodes. Customers expect faster decisions backed by real data. MARKT-PILOT’s Co-CEO structure is designed to meet this moment, bringing product and go-to-market leadership into tighter alignment so the company can respond to customer needs as fast as those needs evolve.

“Our customers are operating in a world where yesterday’s price assumptions simply don’t hold,” said Stephen Fauth. “They need a partner they can trust that moves at their speed. This structure brings together product innovation and market execution without lag that slows most companies down. We can build and deploy for our customers’ needs in weeks versus quarters, transforming the way they look at aftermarket growth through pricing performance.”

Scaling Without Losing What Works

While the commercial side of the business accelerates, the co-CEO model ensures operational excellence and culture remain priorities. Dr. Martin Ruth will focus on building the systems, processes, and team capabilities that allow MARKT-PILOT to scale efficiently while preserving the agility and customer-centricity that defined its first six years.

“Growth is only valuable if it’s sustainable,” said Dr. Martin Ruth, Co-CEO. “My role is to ensure we invest in the right places, our people, our infrastructure, our technology, and our ability to deliver consistently and at a high level across markets. Stephen drives the pace of innovation, I make sure the engine can handle the speed.”

Clear Roles, Shared Accountability

Both leaders share accountability for company performance and strategic direction, with complementary strengths that reinforce rather than compete.

“This isn’t about splitting the role of CEO, it’s about multiplying our capacity to service our customers and scale globally,” Fauth added. “Martin and I have worked closely for years. We trust each other, we move fast together, and we’re aligned on where this company is going.”

A Model for the Moment

MARKT-PILOT serves more than 200 industrial manufacturers worldwide with its technology. The company has grown rapidly since founding, expanding across Europe and North America. The co-CEO structure positions MARKT-PILOT to continue that trajectory while staying close to the customer and the markets it serves.

“The best companies adapt their leadership to fit the challenge in front of them,” said Ruth. “For MARKT-PILOT, the challenge is clear: move faster, stay close to customers, and build something sustainable and scalable globally, without losing our edge.”

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