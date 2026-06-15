MethodHub Announces MFG.NXT – A Premier CXO Roadshow on leveraging AI for Manufacturing Leadership

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Industry leaders, Manufacturing and technology experts meet in Chennai and Bengaluru to explore how AI can be leveraged to transform Mfg, Pharma & Logistics.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MethodHub Software Limited, a global technology services and AI solutions company, today announced MFG.NXT, an exclusive CXO roadshow (being held today in Chennai and on June 16, 2026 in Bengaluru, dedicated to exploring how Artificial Intelligence is transforming Manufacturing, Pharma and Logistics.MFG.NXT will bring together senior business leaders, manufacturing executives, pharma industry professional, technology experts and industry consultants for an evening of thought leadership, innovation showcases and strategic networking.As manufacturing, Pharma and Logistics organizations accelerate their digital transformation journeys, AI is emerging as a foundational capability across the enterprise, and in the near future, be a competitive advantage. From intelligent production systems, quality management and workforce transformation in manufacturing to pharma, covigilance in pharma and intelligent routing in Logistics, AI is redefining how organizations operate, compete and innovate.The roadshow will feature sessions by industry veterans, AI technologist and will feature AI use cases in action with demonstrations of advanced AI-powered solutions that are helping enterprises build smarter factories, accelerate decision-making and improve business outcomes. The highlight will be the positioning of the BalinX AI platform which features generic and point solutions for business situations in Manufacturing, Pharma and Logistics.Among the featured solutions showcased at the event is Factirize, an AI-powered manufacturing intelligence platform designed to supercharge factory operations. Through AI Digital Assistants, Manufacturing Intelligence, AI Vision Inspection, Risk Intelligence and Quality & Compliance capabilities, Factirize enables manufacturers to improve production efficiency, reduce operational risks and achieve end-to-end smart factory visibility.Another key solution is CoAPP – Content Organizing and Accelerated Publishing Platform, an AI-enabled platform that helps enterprises digitize engineering drawings, manuals, SOPs and technical documents- content in general. By enabling intelligent documentation management, SOP intelligence, enterprise search and knowledge retention, CoAPP empowers organizations to preserve institutional knowledge, improve compliance and accelerate information access across the enterprise.The event will also showcase QuantumHire, MethodHub’s AI-native hiring platform built for large enterprises, Global Capability Centers and service organizations. QuantumHire leverages Artificial Intelligence to help businesses hire better talent faster through intelligent candidate matching, AI-powered screening and workflow automation, enabling organizations to build a workforce equipped for the next generation of manufacturing and digital enterprises.Extending the conversation to life sciences and healthcare, attendees will experience DataFoundry.ai, a purpose-built AI/ML SaaS platform for pharmaceutical companies, CROs, medical device manufacturers and cosmetics organizations.DataFoundry.ai enables organizations to improve safety monitoring, automate compliance processes and accelerate pharmacovigilance operations through intelligent AI capabilities including Safety AI for end-to-end safety case management, Signal AI for signal detection and risk management, and Literature Monitor for AI-powered surveillance of scientific and regulatory literature.The roadshow will also feature GreenFuturz, an intelligent manufacturing platform powered by RFID, IoT and Artificial Intelligence. GreenFuturz enables manufacturers to achieve real-time inventory visibility, 24x7 asset tracking and operational intelligence across factories and warehouses.Serving industries including Automotive Manufacturing, Food Processing, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Logistics & Warehousing, Metal Fabrication and Heavy Engineering, GreenFuturz demonstrates how the convergence of RFID, IoT and AI is helping enterprises build connected, intelligent and future-ready factories.Together, these platforms represent the emerging technologies that are powering the factories and pharmaceutical organizations of the future.Speaking about the significance of the event, Mr. Aho Bilam, CEO and Executive Director of MethodHub Software Limited, said:"Manufacturing is entering an age where intelligence will become as important as machinery. The winners of tomorrow will not simply be organizations with the largest factories, but those with the smartest operations.Our BalinX AI platform offers solutions across verticals leveraging AI to accelerate product development, optimize manufacturing, stay compliant and move material efficiently. In essence, depending on the vertical and the business case, the BalinX AI platform offers solutions which leverage AI to transform businesses.MFG.NXT is our vision to create a platform where business leaders can see this transformation in action. By bringing together innovations across Manufacturing, Pharma and Logistics, we are enabling organizations to embrace the future with confidence.The convergence of AI, IoT, computer vision and intelligent automation is not an incremental change. It is a generational shift, and MFG.NXT is designed to be a catalytic forum for enterprises to lead and drive that shift."Mr. Karthikeyan Leelasankar, Chief Operating Officer of MethodHub Software Limited, highlighted the operational significance of AI adoption."Artificial Intelligence is changing manufacturing from reactive operations to predictive and autonomous enterprises.The technologies being showcased at MFG.NXT are not concepts of the future—they are practical, enterprise-ready solutions already delivering measurable business outcomes”.MFG.NXT is expected to attract senior executives from Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Logistics and Technology sectors, creating an exclusive environment for strategic collaboration and meaningful networking.About MethodHub Software LimitedMethodHub Software Limited (BSE: METHODHUB) is a Bangalore-headquartered global technology services and AI solutions company specializing in Data & AI, Cloud Engineering, Cybersecurity, ERP/CRM, Enterprise Platforms and Digital Transformation. MethodHub has operations in US, India, Canada and Thailand with operations to expand into Mexico and Costa Rica.The company partners with enterprises worldwide to accelerate innovation and deliver measurable business outcomes through technology. MethodHub also develops industry-focused AI platforms that offers help organizations transform manufacturing operations, optimize workforce management, improve pharmacovigilance and unlock enterprise intelligence.Compliance Statement: Non-Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI)"Please note that this event is strictly for informational and academic purposes. In compliance with applicable securities laws and insider trading regulations, no Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) will be discussed, disclosed, or shared during the presentation, panel discussions, or subsequent Q&A sessions.

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