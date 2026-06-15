Refrigerated Display Cases Market Set to Reach US$ 37,139.8 Million by 2031, Expanding at 9.8% CAGR

Refrigerated Display Cases -amr

Refrigerated Display Cases Market (2020-2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product Type, by Product Design and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Refrigerated display cases market size was valued at $12,985.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $37,139.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031.Europe is a leader in the global RDC market, accounting for a share of 31.6% of the overall market revenue in 2020. The region is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. From a growth perspective, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth, with a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.Request Sample Copy of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/271 Refrigerated display cases (RDCs) are the specially designed refrigerators used to store and display perishable food products. They are commonly used by food & beverage retailers such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, hotels, cafes, and others.The market is expected to grow at a notable pace over the next five to six years, owing to factors such as expanding organized retail sector including supermarkets and hypermarkets, changing food preferences of people, evolving lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes. Moreover, a plethora of new developments in small scale food and retail sector and inclination toward food safety concerns are expected to boost demand for RDCs in the future. Owing to emission of greenhouse gases such as CFCs and HFCs in existing RDCs, various changes are now being adopted with regards to compressor design, specifically in North America and Europe.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/073ddd6c0b6d8fd943544d29f958ab1e The refrigerated display cases market is segmented on the basis of product type, product design, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into plug-in RDCs and remote RDCs. The plug-in RDC segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 7% in 2020, owing to reduction in operational cost, low installation time, and high energy efficiency.Key players operating in the market include some of the leading players in the global Refrigerated Display Cases Industry include Metalfrio Solutions S.A, Lennox International, Dover Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Hussmann Corporation, AHT Cooling Systems GmbH, Epta S.p.a Refrigeration, Frigoglass S.A.I.C, Hoshizaki International, and ISA Italy S.r.l, Verco Limited. Product launches and mergers & acquisitions have emerged as prominent strategies adopted by leading players. Currently, these companies are focusing on development of energy efficient and eco-friendly RDCs. Companies on the basis of acquisitions and collaborations with new entrants, are working toward maintaining their lead in the market.Enquire More About this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/271 Trending Reports:Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-treatment-systems-point-of-entry-market Residential Washing Machine Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/residential-washing-machine-market

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.