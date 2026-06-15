Chicago Nanny Agency Reports Rising Summer Childcare Demand Among Working Families

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sommet Nannies, a leading Chicago nanny agency , reports a notable increase in inquiries from families searching for summer childcare support, including full-time nannies, travel nannies, and household support ahead of the busy summer season.The increase reflects broader national childcare trends as parents continue balancing hybrid work schedules, summer camp logistics, and growing demand for personalized childcare solutions. According to recent research from Bright Horizons, 90% of working parents say summer childcare planning is a major source of stress, while many report difficulty securing reliable care during school breaks.Industry analysts also continue to see growth in in-home childcare as more families seek flexible alternatives to traditional daycare and summer programs. Recent childcare market data shows continued expansion in nanny and household staffing services, driven by dual-income households and changing workplace expectations.“Summer has become one of the most stressful childcare seasons for working parents,” said Lydia Thibodeau, founder of Sommet Nannies. “Many Chicago families are trying to coordinate work responsibilities, travel schedules, summer camps, and childcare coverage all at the same time. We are seeing parents begin their nanny search earlier than ever before.”Thibodeau noted that families are increasingly prioritizing professionalism, flexibility, and experience when hiring summer caregivers.“Parents are not simply looking for supervision,” Thibodeau said. “Families want caregivers who can confidently manage busy schedules, support children emotionally, assist with summer learning, and help create stability during what can otherwise feel like a very chaotic season.”The agency reports increased demand for caregivers with experience in travel support, infant care, educational engagement, and special needs childcare as families seek more personalized summer solutions.The growing demand aligns with wider workforce trends. Studies continue to show that reliable childcare directly impacts employee productivity and family wellbeing, particularly during summer months when school routines are disrupted. Many employers have also reported ongoing concerns around caregiver shortages and work-life balance challenges among parents.As a Chicago nanny agency focused on long-term family support, Sommet Nannies says many families are increasingly viewing in-home childcare as an investment in consistency, flexibility, and household stability.As families continue preparing for the summer months, childcare experts encourage parents to begin planning early and carefully evaluate the level of support their households may need. With demand for experienced caregivers expected to remain high throughout the season, many families are increasingly turning to personalized in-home childcare solutions that offer greater flexibility, continuity, and peace of mind.About Sommet NanniesSommet Nannies is a boutique Chicago nanny agency specializing in personalized nanny and household staffing placements for professional families. The agency places college-educated full-time nannies, travel nannies, ROTA (rotational) nannies, household staff, and special needs caregivers with families across Chicago and other major U.S. cities. Sommet Nannies is known for its thoughtful matching process, high standards, and relationship-focused approach to childcare.

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