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Featuring manufacturers that provide practical and dependable storage solutions for household, food packaging, and commercial applications.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAIZHOU, China,June 15, 2026 — The global market for zipper storage bags is projected to exceed USD 12 billion by 2026, driven by rising demand for convenient, hygienic food packaging in households, catering, and retail. China, as the world's largest producer, hosts numerous manufacturers capable of meeting international food safety and quality standards. Among them, a select group consistently earns recognition for reliability, innovation, and compliance. This report examines five leading manufacturers that procurement professionals frequently evaluate for bulk supply of custom printed zipper bags , slider bags, and food-grade resealable solutions.Industry Landscape & Buyer ConsiderationsPurchasers of zipper storage bags — including custom slider zipper bags, clear zipper storage bags, and stand-up pouches — increasingly prioritize certifications such as BRCGS, ISO 9001, and FDA/LFGB compliance. Factory scale, traceability, and customization capabilities (e.g., custom logo zipper packaging bags) also rank high. The following five Chinese manufacturers have established strong reputations across these criteria based on publicly available information and verified certifications.1. Taizhou Haida Plastic & Rubber Packaging Co., Ltd. ( Haida Packaging Founded in July 2003 and headquartered in Taizhou, Jiangsu, Haida Packaging specializes in self-sealing bags and zipper bags. Its factory covers 15,000 m² with 310 employees, achieving an annual output of 11,000 tons. The company’s independent brand Haoyide ranks among the top three in China’s domestic sales.Haida holds elite certifications: BRCGS Global Standard for Packaging Materials with A+ grade, SGS LFGB compliance (test report NGBHL2500156690), ISO 9001:2015, and amfori BSCI Grade A. With 90% of products exported to Japan and Europe, Haida supplies custom single zipper bags (model HD-SZB001, 100% LDPE, -20~120°C), double zipper bags (HD-DZB001, dual-zipper leak-proof), slider bags (HD-SB001), and frozen food bags (HD-FB001, low-temp -40°C). A 20-engineer R&D team supports OEM/ODM projects.“Our certifications and 20+ years of consistent quality allow global clients to reduce supplier risk,” said Chuck Yan, Sales Manager.Contact:• Name: Chuck Yan ( Sales Manager )• Tel:19951169639• Email: yanjun@hai-da.cn• Website： www.haidapack.com • WhatsApp：19951169639• Address:BUILDING 4 AND 8, NO.55 JICHUAN EAST ROAD, HAILING DISTRICT, TAIZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA2. Jiangsu Caihua Packaging Group Co., Ltd.Based in Yancheng, Jiangsu, Caihua Packaging is a large-scale flexible packaging manufacturer with over 30 years of history. The company produces a wide range of laminated films and zipper bags for food and consumer goods. It is known for state-of-the-art printing and lamination lines, with ISO 9001 and FSSC 22000 certifications. Caihua’s strength lies in high-volume production of custom printed zipper bags, serving major domestic brands and export markets in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.3. Zhejiang Jinshi Packaging Co., Ltd.Headquartered in Wenzhou, Zhejiang, Jinshi Packaging has been manufacturing resealable zipper bags and stand-up pouches since 1995. The company operates multiple factories and holds BRC, ISO 9001, and FDA certifications. Jinshi is particularly competitive in the custom food-grade zipper bag segment, supplying European and North American retailers. Its product line includes slider bags and heavy-duty large size zipper storage bags for institutional kitchens.4. Shenzhen Zhengye Packaging Co., Ltd.Located in Shenzhen, Guangdong, Zhengye Packaging focuses on the production of clear zipper storage bags and small-size resealable bags for retail and household use. The company emphasizes rapid turnaround on custom logo zipper packaging bags and offers low MOQ options (starting from 5,000 pieces). Zhengye holds ISO 9001 and has a growing clientele among e-commerce sellers and convenience store chains in Asia and Africa.5. Anhui Jinke Packaging Co., Ltd.With its factory in Hefei, Anhui, Jinke Packaging specializes in cost-effective plastic packaging bags, including PE zipper bags, freezer bags, and sandwich bags. The company has passed ISO 9001 and SGS testing, and its products are widely used by household brands for snack storage bags and food portioning. Jinke’s competitive advantage is its high-capacity production lines (monthly output approx. 800 tons) and flexible pricing for bulk orders.Comparative StrengthsWhen evaluating these five manufacturers across four key dimensions:Technology & R&D: Haida leads with 20 engineers and in-house testing lab for sealing performance and food contact safety. Caihua and Jinshi also have strong R&D centers.Certification & Compliance: Haida holds the most comprehensive international certifications (BRC A+, SGS LFGB, amfori BSCI A, ISO 9001). Jinshi also holds BRC; Caihua holds FSSC 22000.Export & Market Reach: Haida’s 90% export ratio to demanding markets (Japan and Europe) demonstrates reliability. Jinshi and Caihua have broader geographic coverage.Customization & Service: Haida and Zhengye excel in custom printed zipper bags with short lead times. Haida offers OEM/ODM with MOQ 20,000 boxes.Market Impact & Expert ViewIndustry analyst Sarah Chen from Packaging Insights Asia commented: “The Chinese zipper bag market is highly fragmented, but manufacturers like Haida that invest in third-party audits and food-grade certifications gain a clear advantage in premium markets. Procurement teams should prioritize verifiable compliance over price alone.”OutlookAs regulatory pressure on food contact materials intensifies globally, the five manufacturers profiled here are well-positioned to serve buyers seeking a balance between cost, quality, and traceability. Haida Packaging, in particular, stands out for its elite BRC A+ grade and dominance in Japanese and European supply chains.

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