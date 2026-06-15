Blockchain Week Bulgaria 2026 Brings European Blockchain and Finance Leaders to Sofia

Digital Finance, AI, and Blockchain Infrastructure take center stage at Sofia Tech Park between 23-25 September 2026

SOFIA, BULGARIA, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Between 23–25 September 2026, the Blockchain Week Bulgaria 2026 will bring together technology leaders, financial institutions, policymakers, researchers, and infrastructure providers at Sofia Tech Park. Designed as a European platform for dialogue and collaboration, the week will explore the future of digital finance, tokenisation, artificial intelligence infrastructure, cybersecurity, distributed systems, and digital sovereignty.The programme combines two major conferences: ETHSofia, focused on blockchain technology, infrastructure, and research, and F3 – Future Finance Forum, dedicated to the transformation of financial systems and capital markets. Together, they reflect the connection between next-generation digital infrastructure, AI, and institutional finance.ETHSofia serves as the technical and infrastructure pillar of Blockchain Week Bulgaria, bringing together engineers, researchers, protocol architects, developers, and technology leaders working on the foundations of next-generation digital systems. The conference focuses on distributed computing, blockchain infrastructure, cybersecurity, privacy-preserving technologies, AI infrastructure, and scalable network architectures. Discussions will explore how secure and resilient systems are being designed and deployed across both public and enterprise environments, with an emphasis on research, engineering excellence, and real-world implementation.F3 – Future Finance Forum will address the institutional adoption of digital technologies across banking, payments, capital markets, and public-sector infrastructure. Key topics include tokenisation, digital assets, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), settlement infrastructure, regulatory developments, fintech innovation, and the role of AI in financial systems. The event will attract banks, financial institutions, policymakers, fintech executives, infrastructure providers, and institutional investors from across Europe.Blockchain Week Bulgaria 2026 is supported by a growing network of industry and ecosystem partners such as Platinum Sponsor UEB3; Silver Sponsor Pashov Audit Group; Bronze Sponsors UNRAMP and BITOMAT; and Hosting and Infrastructure Provider BRAIN++.A key collaborator of the event is BRAIN++, the Bulgarian AI Factory and part of the EuroHPC network of AI factories. Powered by Discoverer+ and soon upgraded to Discoverer++, BRAIN++ provides the fintech sector with on-demand access to sovereign and open-weight frontier AI models, combined with secure, in-country data infrastructure.Strategic ecosystem partners include the University of National and World Economy (UNWE) and the Financial Supervision Commission, reflecting the event’s commitment to connecting technology, finance, academia, and public institutions.Participants and invited organisations across Blockchain Week Bulgaria include representatives from the Digital Euro Association, Sygnum Bank, Crédit Agricole, Chainlink Labs, ChainSecurity, the Aave Chain Initiative, and a broad range of European institutional and infrastructure stakeholders.“Europe is entering a new phase of digital transformation where AI, financial infrastructure, and distributed technologies are increasingly interconnected,” said the Blockchain Week Bulgaria organising team. “Our goal is to create a platform where technical experts, institutions, and policymakers can engage in meaningful discussions about the systems that will shape the next decade.”Taking place at Sofia Tech Park, Blockchain Week Bulgaria 2026 highlights Sofia’s growing role in Europe’s digital infrastructure landscape and provides a platform for conversations that extend beyond technology into policy, regulation, finance, and economic competitiveness.Additional speakers, partners, and side events will be announced in the coming months as Blockchain Week Bulgaria 2026 continues to expand its programme and international participation.For event information and registration, visit www.blockchainweek.bg Tickets are available with 20% off across all ticket categories using the promo code KD20.Media inquiries, accreditation requests, and partnership opportunities can be directed to partners@blockchainweek.bg.

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