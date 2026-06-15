Squirrel Ai's Joleen Liang Speaks at Harvard on AI and Personalized Education

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Dr. Joleen Liang, Co-founder of Squirrel Ai, was invited to Harvard University for the third time to deliver an exclusive session for students. Conducted in a format that combined a structured, 1-on-1 in-depth interview with an interactive Q&A session, the event drew dozens of master’s and doctoral students from Harvard Business School (HBS), Harvard Graduate School of Education (HGSE), and Harvard Kennedy School (HKS). The attendees represented core disciplines including business management, educational innovation, and public policy. As a leading pioneer in China's AI education sector, Dr. Liang engaged global youth elites in a profound, cross-cultural dialogue spanning the commercial practice, market resilience, and future landscape of AI-driven education.

Long-Termism Anchored in the Essence of Education

During the session, Dr. Liang traced Squirrel Ai’s entrepreneurial journey from ground zero and detailed the core logic that enabled the company to navigate shifting market cycles. Back in 2014—long before AI technology captured mainstream attention and well ahead of EdTech becoming a global trend—she and her co-founders recognized the core value of AI in solving the bottlenecks of standardized education and promoting educational equity, firmly committing to the AI-driven adaptive learning track.

Dr. Liang also shared the company's early initiatives to drive market adoption at a time when public awareness of AI tutoring was virtually non-existent. The Squirrel Ai team consistently prioritized quantifiable learning outcomes, building user trust through tangible grade improvements and highly personalized experiences, which ultimately propelled the company past its growth inflection point. To date, Squirrel Ai’s intelligent tutoring platform has served over 50 million users.

Reflecting on the profound shift triggered by China’s regulatory changes in the tutoring industry in 2021, Dr. Liang shed light on the strategic thinking behind Squirrel Ai’s transformation. The company steadfastly remained anchored in its core mission: "empowering education through AI." Today, Squirrel Ai has successfully integrated its systems into over 60,000 public schools. By maintaining stability amid industry uncertainty, the company successfully transitioned from scaling commercial volume to deepening educational and ecological value, offering a compelling Chinese blueprint for global EdTech enterprises navigating major market cycles.

The Dual Exploration of Technological Innovation and Global Localization

Addressing the topics that Harvard students were most keen on—AI technological innovation and global market layout—Dr. Liang provided a comprehensive breakdown. She systematically explained the fundamental differences between Squirrel Ai’s proprietary Multimodal Adaptive Education Large Model and generic Large Language Models (LLMs). She dissected the unique advantages of their domain-specific model, such as micro-granularity knowledge graph parsing, dynamic personalized learning path planning, knowledge root-cause tracing, and capability framework building. These core features solve the ultimate bottleneck in education that general LLMs fail to address: balancing massive scale with precise personalization.

"The thought-provoking questions from the Harvard students truly stimulated my own perspective," Dr. Liang remarked. She pointed out that Squirrel Ai's proprietary Large Action Model (LAM) not only accurately diagnoses a student’s specific learning gaps but also dynamically adjusts their learning path in real time, making it far more attuned to the nuances of education than generic, all-purpose models.

Concurrently, touching upon the global discussion regarding the boundary between AI and human teachers, Dr. Liang reiterated the core philosophy of "Human-AI Collaboration." She emphasized that the primary value of AI is to liberate educators from repetitive tasks like rote knowledge transmission and assignment grading. This empowerment allows teachers to refocus their energy on sparking student creativity, nurturing critical thinking, providing emotional mentorship, and returning to the true essence of education—shaping character and humanity.

As the head of Squirrel Ai’s North American expansion, Dr. Liang also shared the underlying logic of their localized rollout in the United States. She outlined the strategic considerations behind utilizing a franchise model for the U.S. market. Unlike the lightweight deployment of pure SaaS software, this approach effectively blends the standardized efficiency of AI technology with the context-aware, high-touch service capabilities of local operators. This enables China’s homegrown, original AI education paradigm to adapt seamlessly to diverse regional demands, achieving a successful leap from a regional showcase to global impact.

This exclusive sharing session at Harvard University represents a profound intersection of China’s frontline AI educational practices with the world's premier academic institution. Dr. Liang’s insights not only provided the next generation of global elites at Harvard with first-hand industrial foresight and commercial wisdom, but also showcased the technical prowess and steadfast long-termism of China's original AI education technologies to the global market. Amid the rising tide of artificial intelligence reshaping global education and talent development systems, Squirrel Ai is leveraging technology as its oar and student cultivation as its rudder. The company continues to drive the global deployment of human-AI collaborative education, ensuring that the power of tech-for-good transcends borders to empower learners worldwide.

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