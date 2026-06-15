The Energy That Transforms Becomes Art: Italy Media Art Festival Returns with a Global Open Call

IMAF 2026 OPEN CALL

The Italy Media Art Festival 2026 opens global submissions until July 15, inviting artists to explore energy as a human, spiritual, and technological force.

ROME, ROME, ITALY, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The third edition of the Italy Media Art Festival ( IMAF ), the international platform dedicated to video art and media art promoted by Associazione Piccola Venezia APS, officially opens submissions until July 15, 2026.The theme selected for this edition, “The Energy That Transforms: Human and Spiritual Strength Becoming Action for the Future,” invites artists and creatives from around the world to engage with one of the most urgent challenges of our time: the relationship between energy, responsibility, technology, and social transformation."What does it mean to have energy today? Not only in terms of resources and infrastructure, but as a force capable of guiding choices, generating responsibility, and making change possible." From this reflection by IMAF founder and director, journalist Marinellys Tremamunno, emerges the festival’s curatorial vision, which interprets energy as a profoundly human dimension capable of connecting technological innovation, ethical awareness, and a vision for the future.The curatorial concept of IMAF 2026 begins with an urgent observation: energy is not merely a matter of resources and infrastructure; it is a deeply human force. It is what guides decisions, creates responsibility, and enables the transformation of the present. From this perspective, technology is not an end in itself but an extension of human potential: it amplifies intentions, values, and worldviews. Within this framework, art becomes a tool for discernment—a space where possible futures can be imagined, prevailing development models questioned, and human dignity restored to the center of the conversation.It is no coincidence that the curatorial manifesto also evokes a spiritual dimension: "THE ENERGY THAT TRANSFORMS is not merely a curatorial theme but an open invitation. An invitation to recognize that true transformative power emerges from the integration of different forms of energy—natural and economic resources, technologies, tangible and intangible infrastructures, moral responsibility, and spiritual aspirations. Together, they generate the force needed to imagine and build a possible, sustainable future that fosters development for generations to come."Two Free International Open CallsFor the first time, the festival is structured around two parallel international calls, both free of charge and open to artists aged 16 and above from all countries:1. VIDEO INSTALLATIONS Open Call promoted by Snam. Submission period: April 15 – July 15, 2026.2. VIDEO ART & VIDEO PERFORMANCE Open Call promoted by Enel. Submission period: May 15 – July 15, 2026.Selected works will be presented during Rome Art Week (RAW), scheduled from October 19 to 25, 2026, as part of the official IMAF program. Following the festival, the selected projects will be exhibited through screenings and video installations at partner venues in Italy and abroad.The list of selected artists will be published by August 3, 2026, on the festival's official website: www.italiamediaartfestival.it A Bridge Between Rome and the WorldNow in its third edition, the Italy Media Art Festival has established itself as a platform where contemporary art, technological innovation, and ethical reflection intersect. With the support of Enel and Snam, and in collaboration with Lazio Innova, Rome Art Week, and Maker Faire Rome, the festival contributes to strengthening Rome’s role as an international hub for dialogue on digital culture and the transformations shaping contemporary society.The initiative seeks to highlight the role of art as a tool for interpreting the present and imagining new futures, fostering encounters among artists, cultural institutions, businesses, and the public. For more information, visit: www.italiamediaartfestival.it

Italia Media Art Festival at Maker Faire Rome 2025: Technology for the Common Good

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