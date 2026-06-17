TRUNNANO Launches Nano-Modified Foaming Agent, Achieving New Low-Carbon Breakthrough for Lightweight Concrete

cabr-concrete logo Nano-modified animal protein foaming agent Product Performance Comparison

TRUNNANO nano-modified foaming agent cuts lightweight concrete embodied carbon, boosts strength, and lowers cement use. Green building innovation.

LUOYANG, HENAN, CHINA, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRUNNANO has announced the successful development and mass production of a next-generation nano-modified functional protein foaming agent. Designed specifically for lightweight foam concrete, the product utilizes nano-scale surface modification technology to significantly enhance foam stability and cement compatibility while reducing embodied carbon per cubic meter of concrete, supporting the global development of green buildings.

Precisely Addressing Three Key Technical Challenges in the Industry

The performance of lightweight concrete depends heavily on the quality of the foaming agent. Traditional animal protein foaming agents commonly suffer from the following issues:

Short foam half-life and uneven bubble distribution

Poor compatibility with cement paste, susceptible to alkaline attack

Significant loss of concrete strength at high foaming ratios

The TRUNNANO technical team has successfully overcome three core technical challenges:

1. Foam Stability Control

Through nano-scale modification of the foaming agent molecular chain, the team precisely controlled protein crosslinking density and surface active site distribution, achieving a foam half-life of over 120 minutes, with 90% of bubble diameters within the range of 0.1–0.5 mm.

2. Improved Interfacial Compatibility

By introducing nano-scale silicon-based modification components, the team constructed a uniform and dense "nano-protective layer" on the surface of foaming agent molecules. This layer effectively resists alkaline attack and calcium ion demulsification in cement paste, improving foam stability by more than three times while enhancing compatibility with other admixtures.

3. Strength Retention at High Foaming Ratios

Precise control over the thickness and grafting density of the nano-modified layer optimized the interfacial bonding strength between foam walls and cement hydration products. Test results show that at the same dry density (350 kg/m³), the 28-day compressive strength increased by 22% compared to traditional products. At equivalent strength requirements, cement usage can be reduced by an additional 15%, lowering mixed carbon emissions per cubic meter by approximately 12%.

Mass Production and Application Prospects

TRUNNANO's nano-modified foaming agent has now achieved stable mass production. The foaming ratio can be precisely adjusted within a range of 15–30 times, and multiple modified specifications are available to meet different density and strength requirements for foam concrete applications. The product has been tested and validated by several leading green building material companies, receiving positive feedback.

Roger Luo, CEO of TRUNNANO, stated: "We always adhere to a customer-oriented approach, continuously improving product performance through technological innovation. The launch of our nano-modified foaming agent marks an important step forward in the low-carbon building sector. We will continue to break through technical barriers and provide customers with better, more stable material solutions."

About TRUNNANO

TRUNNANO is a high-tech enterprise focused on the R&D, production, and sales of lightweight concrete additives such as foaming agent, superplasticizer, release agent Early Strength Agent and so on. The company's products are widely used in electronics, new energy, thermal management, and industrial catalysis. With excellent product quality and professional technical services, TRUNNANO has earned the trust of customers worldwide. Under the leadership of CEO Roger Luo, TRUNNANO continues to drive progress in materials science, empowering global industrial development through technological breakthroughs.

Concrete foaming agent for CLC block and Lightweight concrete

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