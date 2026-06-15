ROKiT Flix expands its Audience Reach via Apple TV

ROKiT Flix free streaming service Oh No Nolan! on ROKiT Flix

Popular series "Oh No Nolan!" and "The Bible – Prophets and Kings" are now available to Apple TV viewers in the United States through the Tubi app

These additions reflect our commitment to making diverse, engaging family-friendly content available to a huge audience, free of charge, with no need for subscriptions and without ads” — Jonathan Kendrick

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROKiT Flix is pleased to announce that two of its engaging and popular series "Oh No Nolan!" and "The Bible – Prophets and Kings" are now available to Apple TV viewers in the United States through the Tubi app.This expansion marks another significant step in ROKiT Flix's mission to bring free of charge and advert-free high-quality, entertaining and inspiring content to audiences across multiple platforms and devices."Oh No Nolan!" delivers laughs and family-friendly entertainment through its unique characters and engaging storytelling, while "The Bible – Prophets and Kings" offers viewers a compelling journey through some of the most influential stories and figures of the Old Testament, bringing biblical history and faith-based narratives to life.With both series now accessible on Apple TV via Tubi, U.S. viewers can enjoy ROKiT Flix content on one of the world's most popular streaming platforms, providing greater convenience and accessibility for audiences seeking quality entertainment and inspirational programming free of charge, with no subscriptions and without adverts."We are delighted to expand the reach of ROKiT Flix content to Apple TV viewers," said Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT Flix. "The addition of 'Oh No Nolan!' and 'The Bible – Prophets and Kings' reflects our commitment to making diverse, engaging family-friendly content available to a huge audience, free of charge, with no need for subscriptions and without ads."The two series are available now for U.S. audiences through the Tubi app on Apple TV.Jonathan Kendrick launched ROKiT Flix, the world's leading free-of-charge streaming service without adverts, in 2023 to bring high-quality, entertaining and inspiring content to audiences across multiple platforms and devices and now curates in excess of 35,000 hours of family-friendly content.In addition, ROKiT Flix has secured distribution deals with Nuestra TV and Canzion TV across Latin America for its Bible series.For more information about ROKiT Flix and its growing library of entertainment and educational programming, please visit www.rokitflix.com About ROKiT Flix:ROKiT Flix is a global streaming entertainment platform available free of charge without subscriptions and without advertising offering a diverse selection of movies, television series, documentaries, family programming, and faith-based content to audiences worldwide. The platform continues to expand its distribution footprint, bringing compelling stories and quality entertainment to viewers across multiple streaming services and connected devices.

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