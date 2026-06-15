Red Sift and GMO GlobalSign partner to block phishing and build trust in the inbox

Red Sift x GMO GlobalSign partnership

GMO GlobalSign customers can now streamline their path to BIMI, by integrating with Red Sift OnDMARC to reach DMARC enforcement and enable brand recognition

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Sift, the company making the internet fundamentally safer, today announced a partnership with GMO GlobalSign, Inc. one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, to give organizations a direct path from email authentication to verified brand visibility in the inbox. As market leaders in streamlining DMARC enforcement in just 6-8 weeks, Red Sift OnDMARC is now available through GMO GlobalSign, enabling secure outbound protection and activate Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) through a GMO GlobalSign Verified Mark Certificate (VMC) or Common Mark Certificate (CMC), all through one trusted provider.Until now, organizations buying a VMC or CMC from GMO GlobalSign had to source DMARC tooling separately. That meant coordinating across vendors, adding admin overhead to already-stretched security teams, and leaving gaps between purchasing a certificate and being ready to use it. With OnDMARC available directly through GMO GlobalSign, that friction disappears. Customers get a single path to DMARC enforcement, VMC setup, and BIMI activation, with fully automated SPF flattening through Red Sift's Dynamic Services. The typical timeline from start to live BIMI is weeks, not months."BIMI is one of the rare initiatives where security and marketing goals genuinely align. Getting to DMARC enforcement is the hard part, and it's exactly what OnDMARC is built for. Once you're there, a verified logo with a VMC, or getting your logo without a verified mark through a CMC is a natural next step. This partnership with GMO GlobalSign removes the last coordination headache standing between organizations and that outcome," said Rahul Powar, Co-founder and CEO at Red Sift.“Following the launch of our new VMC offering last year, we identified further opportunities to expand our products and services by adding DMARC tools to our suite of offerings. The partnership with Red Sift brings this to fruition,” said Frank Romito, North American Partnerships Vice President, GMO GlobalSign. “The combination of a GMO GlobalSign VMC or a CMC with Red Sift’s OnDMARC offering provides businesses with a powerful tool that enables secure outbound protection while activating BIMI.”The partnership between Red Sift and GMO GlobalSign does not include Japan.BIMI displays a verified brand logo next to messages in recipients' inboxes, replacing generic initials or blank avatars. It turns every legitimate email into a brand impression. Not only do organizations with BIMI see a 39% increase in email open rates, a VMC adds a blue verification tick on top of the logo, confirming the domain has been authenticated and the logo is a registered trademark. But to qualify for a VMC, you need DMARC at the enforcement level, either p=quarantine or p=reject. That's where most organizations stall. Fortunately, through Red Sift OnDMARC, customers can benefit from reaching enforcement in as little as 6-8 weeks.For GMO GlobalSign customers ready to take advantage of this partnership, the fastest way to check readiness is Red Sift's free BIMI checker . In a few seconds, you'll get a full breakdown of your email authentication setup, DMARC policy level, and where you stand on BIMI.For existing customers looking to get started, Red Sift OnDMARC can now be accessed direct through GMO GlobalSign About Red SiftRed Sift is a company making the internet fundamentally safer. Trusted by 1,200+ teams around the world, Red Sift makes it simple to deploy proactive security across email, web and PKI. Red Sift's cloud-based applications make it easy to embrace the protocols that keep the internet safe – like DMARC & TLS – while protecting known protocol gaps, stopping configuration drift and using AI to scale. Red Sift is the official DMARC provider for Cisco, a trusted partner for Microsoft, and is the recommended certificate monitoring service of Let's Encrypt. Backed by some of the best venture investors in the business. Learn more and get started for free at www.redsift.com About GMO GlobalSignAs one of the world’s most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GMO GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and identity solutions support billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. GMO GlobalSign is a subsidiary of GMO GlobalSign Holdings, K.K., a member of the Japan-based GMO Internet Group, has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com

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