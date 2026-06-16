Adoozle Launches AI Visibility Platform As Businesses Race to Adapt to AI Search

Adoozle helps businesses improve visibility across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Grok, and Google AI - without the complexity of traditional optimization.

According to recent industry research, AI-driven search referral traffic grew 527% year-over-year in 2025, while only 16% of businesses currently track their AI search performance” — (Search Engine Land, 2025)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adoozle, a ZipVentures, Inc. brand, today announced the launch of its AI Visibility Platform, a new service designed to help businesses and marketers improve how they are discovered, understood, and recommended by AI search and answer engines.As millions of consumers increasingly turn to AI platforms instead of traditional search engines to find products, services, and recommendations, many businesses are discovering that the strategies that worked for SEO alone may no longer be enough. Adoozle helps bridge that gap by giving businesses a simple, affordable way to strengthen their presence across the rapidly growing AI search ecosystem.Unlike traditional SEO services that often require months of content creation, technical optimization, and ongoing management, Adoozle provides businesses with an immediate starting point through a combination of AI visibility audits, structured business profiles, and AI-focused optimization designed to help AI systems better understand and reference a business online."Business owners are hearing terms like AI search, AI visibility, GEO, and AEO, but most don't have the time or expertise to figure out what it all means," said Greg Swanson, Co-Founder of ZipVentures, Inc. that parent company of Adoozle. "Our goal is to remove the complexity. We help businesses understand where they stand today, identify opportunities for improvement, and establish a stronger foundation for AI platforms to discover, interpret, and recommend their business."The Adoozle platform begins with a comprehensive AI Visibility Audit that evaluates how effectively a business can be found, understood, and referenced by AI-powered platforms. Businesses then create an answer-optimized business profile designed to provide AI systems with clear, structured information about their company, products, services, expertise, and market positioning.Key benefits include:• Permanent, AI-optimized content profiles for ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Grok, and Google AI.• AI Visibility Audits that reveal opportunities and competitive gaps.• Faster AI discoverability without the cost and complexity of traditional optimization.• Structured data to help AI systems understand and recommend your business.• A meaningful head start as AI reshapes how customers discover products and services.According to industry analysts, AI-powered search and answer engines are rapidly changing how consumers discover businesses, products, and services. Rather than browsing pages of search results, users increasingly ask AI platforms direct questions and receive curated recommendations in return."Businesses that act early have an opportunity to establish a meaningful advantage," added Swanson. "Many companies are still waiting to see how AI search evolves. We believe the businesses that proactively help AI platforms understand who they are and what they offer will be in a much stronger competitive position as adoption continues to accelerate."Adoozle is designed for businesses of all sizes, from local service providers and professional firms to ecommerce companies and national brands looking to strengthen their visibility in the emerging AI-driven search landscape.For more information or to learn how your business appears to AI search engines, visit www.adoozle.com About AdoozleAdoozle is a brand of ZipVentures, Inc., a technology and business innovation company focused on developing solutions that help organizations compete and grow in an increasingly digital world. ZipVentures develops and operates a growing portfolio of brands across the marketing, technology, business services, and artificial intelligence sectors, serving customers throughout North America and international markets.Website: www.adoozle.com Media Team: media@zipventures.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.