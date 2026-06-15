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Fifth District Court of Appeal JNC sets interviews for June 19

Fifth DCA sealThe Fifth District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission has released the interview schedule to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Jordan Pratt.

Interviews will be held on Friday, June 19, at the Fifth DCA Courthouse, library room, at 300 South Beach, in Daytona Beach. The interview schedule is as follows:

9:00 am          Judge Lauren Blocker

9:45 am          Judge Jeb Branham

10:30 am      Judge Chris Kelly

11:15 am        Judge Jason Nimeth

1:00 pm        Marissa O’Connor

1:45 pm        Christine Pratt

2:30 pm      Judge Therese Savona

3:15 pm       Natalie Tulloch

4:00 pm      Judge Eric Netcher

All proceedings of this Commission are open to the public except for deliberations.

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Fifth District Court of Appeal JNC sets interviews for June 19

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