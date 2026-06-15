Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins encourages civic engagement at Legal Services leadership program

Monica Vigues-Pitan, CEO of Legal Services of Greater Miami, from the left, Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins, Daniel DiClemente, chair of the Legal Services of Greater Miami Young Professionals Council, and Jennifer Fine, Legal Services of Greater Miami Leaders Council member and Bilzin Sumberg partner, at the Conversations with Leaders event held at Bilzin Sumberg on May 28.

Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins highlighted the value of public service and community involvement while discussing her leadership journey and the city's future during Legal Services of Greater Miami's latest Conversations with Leaders event, a series designed to connect young professionals with accomplished leaders from across industries.

Launched in 2020, the semiannual program connects emerging professionals with leaders from across industries, offering insights into career journeys, leadership lessons, and the experiences shaping today’s decision-makers.

The event, sponsored by Bilzin Sumberg, brought together young professionals and attorneys to engage in a discussion about public service, leadership, and the future of Miami. Bilzin Sumberg CEO Al Dotson delivered welcome remarks, and the conversation was moderated by Young Professionals Council Chair Danny DiClemente.

DiClemente highlighted Mayor Higgins’ partnership with Legal Services during her tenure as Miami-Dade County commissioner, including the launch of an eviction diversion pilot program that has since expanded countywide. The program helps provide tenants — who often lack legal representation — with critical time, support, and access to resources as they navigate eviction proceedings.

Mayor Higgins reflected on her path to public service, sharing that after arriving in Miami, she began actively pursuing opportunities to serve the community. She described a realization during her corporate career that service was missing from her work, which ultimately motivated her transition into public life.

As mayor, Higgins says her focus is on maintaining Miami’s economic momentum while ensuring inclusive growth. Her priorities include expanding workforce opportunities, increasing access to housing, and improving zoning, planning, and permitting processes to make doing business in the city more efficient and cost-effective.

She also encouraged young professionals to get involved in their communities, build relationships across diverse perspectives, and participate in civic and volunteer organizations. Higgins underscored the importance of connecting with people from all backgrounds and staying engaged in the issues shaping their communities.

In closing remarks, Legal Services CEO Monica Vigues-Pitan highlighted the importance of strong leadership and expressed appreciation for Mayor Higgins’ insights on issues impacting both young professionals as well as the broader community served by Legal Services.

The event was held on May 28 at Bilzin Sumberg in Miami. Click here to view event photos, or visit the Conversations with Leaders featuring City of Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins webpage on the Legal Services of Greater Miami website.