The next FLA online career counseling is July 8

David Behrend, M.ED., director of Career Planning Services for Lawyers in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, and Florida Lawyers Assistance, will offer a free career counseling program for lawyers via computer from the privacy of your home or office.

The next session is Wednesday, July 8, at 12 p.m. The meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of each month.

To log on, click this Zoom link.

Among those who may benefit from participating are:

Lawyers who are or should be exploring a career or employment change;

Recent law graduates unsure of the next opportunity;

Lawyers returning to the practice after an absence of time;

Older partners or judges searching for their “encore” career;

Lawyers unable to practice at this time; and