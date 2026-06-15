Basemark Demonstrates Vendor-Independent Spatial Awareness for Multi-Domain Operations at Eurosatory 2026

PARIS, FRANCE, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basemark , a leading provider of real-time augmented reality and HMI software, today announced a live demonstration of its defense spatial awareness software platform at Eurosatory 2026.The demonstration showcases how friendly and hostile UAV tracks, threat vectors, navigation cues, alerts, and mission-system information can be transformed into intuitive real-time visualizations across multiple operator environments. Using Basemark’s Rocksolidsoftware platform, the same operational picture can be delivered to smart helmets, AR glasses, vehicle displays, rugged tablets, and tactical command-and-control screens without requiring a proprietary hardware ecosystem.During the demonstration, visitors will experience a simulated hostile drone scenario in which UAV tracks and projected threat vectors are visualized in real time. The software enables operators to understand where threats are coming from, assess potential impact areas, and maintain situational awareness while continuing to focus on their mission.“Modern defense operations involve an increasing volume of sensor, navigation, and mission-system data. The challenge is no longer collecting information - it’s helping operators understand and act on it quickly,” said Tero Sarkkinen, CEO and founder of Basemark. “Our approach is different from traditional AR solutions because we are building the software layer that can operate across multiple display types. Defense organizations should be able to choose the hardware that best fits their mission without being locked into a specific vendor ecosystem.”Unlike solutions tied to a single headset or display platform, Basemark’s software architecture enables the same spatial awareness capabilities to be deployed across different operational roles and environments. Dismounted personnel, mounted operators, vehicle crews, and command personnel can access a consistent operational picture tailored to their specific display systems.The platform leverages Basemark’s experience delivering high-performance visualization technologies for demanding automotive environments, where low latency, reliability, and real-time situational awareness are critical. These capabilities are now being adapted to support defense applications including drone defense, battlefield awareness, mission planning, and multi-domain operations.At Eurosatory, Basemark will demonstrate:- Real-time visualization of simulated hostile UAV tracks and threat vectors- Augmented reality situational awareness for smart helmets and AR glasses- Multi-display deployment across wearable, vehicle, and command systems- Spatial visualization of mission-system and navigation data- Vendor-independent software architecture designed to support multiple hardware platformsAs defense organizations continue to modernize command-and-control and battlefield awareness capabilities, Basemark believes software-defined spatial awareness will become a critical layer connecting sensors, platforms, and operators across the battlespace.Basemark will be available for meetings and demonstrations during Eurosatory 2026, held on June 15–19 at Paris Nord Villepinte at the company’s booth in Hall 5B, stand B494. To schedule a meeting with Basemark at Eurosatory, please visit: https://www.basemark.com/events/eurosatory-2026/ About BasemarkBasemark is a leading provider of software and tooling solutions for professional HMI and Augmented Reality (AR) development in complex, real-time environments. Its flagship platform, Rocksolid, combines a visual design studio, SDK, and high-performance AR and graphics engines to support demanding HMI applications. With a focus on precision, low-latency rendering, and seamless integration of digital content into real-world environments, Basemark enables organizations to build immersive, production-ready experiences for automotive, defense, and beyond.For more information, visit: https://www.basemark.com/

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