Mawwal retains Prism Digital as Seo Agency in Dubai for PPC Campaigns, and Website Development in the UAE

Mawwal Partners with Prism Digital for Digital Transformation

Mawwal Perfumes hires Prism Digital for SEO, PPC campaigns, and Web development

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mawwal, a well-established perfume brand known for its growing popularity in Brazil, has partnered with Prism Digital to drive its next phase of digital growth and e-commerce expansion. The collaboration focuses on strengthening Mawwal’s online presence and scaling sales through a performance-led digital strategy.

Prism Digital has been engaged to provide a full-service approach, including SEO, PPC advertising, web development, and site maintenance to keep Mawwal’s digital platforms visible to its viewers and capable of driving empathy and conversions.

Building a Bigger Brand Through Digital Strategy

Mawwal is now preparing to scale in a new direction, one that will demand a solid digital infrastructure and continuous online presence, despite being known for its novel scent combinations and a committed customer base. Prism Digital’s task is to distill and amplify the brand’s digital presence in a way that allows it to succeed amidst even more challenging e-commerce and fragrance landscapes.

The work will include SEO to boost organic visibility and rankings and PPC campaigns to drive sales from high-intent consumers. Meanwhile, Prism is adding website and web development solutions to its repertoire to deliver superb usability, intuitive navi,gation and enhanced conversion rates.

Driving sales through performance and experience

Maintenance and website optimization are critical to ensuring consistent performance, alongside acquisition tactics. Prism Digital is developing site speed, site structure, and site usability – three factors that affect SEO rankings directly and influence e-commerce sales performance.

Create a scalable e-commerce future

As Mawwal breaks new ground beyond its core markets, the collaboration underscores the need to leverage digital marketing, web development and performance-driven strategies to drive untapped revenue. Through the combined services of SEO, PPC and website optimisation, Prism Digital is helping Mawwal increase its visibility and prepare for success in the international fragrance market.

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