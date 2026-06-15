Avian Flu Confirmed at Live Bird Market in Providence

Published on Saturday, June 13, 2026

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) want to alert consumers that birds at Antonelli Poultry in Providence tested positive for the H5N1 strain of avian influenza during routine quarterly testing by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). The infected birds, which included live chickens and ducks, did not come from Rhode Island farms. They were from out-of-state dealers.

Earlier today (June 13), the State Veterinarian oversaw the USDA-required humane euthanasia of about 445 asymptomatic birds at the market to prevent the spread of the disease to other birds. Per USDA regulations, Antonelli Poultry will be closed until 5 days after they have disposed of infected birds and have cleaned and sanitized all areas of the business. Antonelli Poultry is closely cooperating with DEM and RIDOH.

Because staff at Antonelli Poultry may have been exposed to avian influenza, and out of an abundance of caution, RIDOH is monitoring all staff for 10 days for symptoms of avian influenza. The overall risk of humans getting H5N1 remains low.

“Cooking poultry to the proper internal temperature of 165° kills bacteria and viruses, including avian influenza A viruses,” says Director of Health Jerry Larkin, MD. “RIDOH recommends that if anyone still has poultry they bought between June 9 and June 12 that was killed and dressed by Antonelli Poultry, they should double bag the poultry and dispose of it in their regular trash. If you have properly cooked and eaten chicken from Antonelli Poultry, the risk of becoming ill is very low; however, if you develop symptoms of avian influenza, you should seek medical care.”

Symptoms of avian influenza include eye redness, fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, muscle or body aches, fatigue, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or pneumonia that requires hospitalization. People who get avian influenza can be treated with antivirals.

To prevent any foodborne illness, RIDOH recommends:

Wash hands, utensils, and cutting boards before and after contact with raw poultry, meat, seafood, and eggs.

Keep raw poultry and meat away from food that won’t be cooked—like fruits and vegetables.

Cook food to the proper temperature and use a food thermometer to check the food’s internal temperature. You cannot tell by looking at food if it is cooked to the proper temperature.

Avian influenza infections in humans are rare. The best way to prevent avian influenza in humans is for people to avoid exposure.

Avoid direct contact with birds or other animals infected with, or suspected to be infected with, avian influenza.

Avoid direct contact with sick or dead wild birds, poultry, or other animals.

Do not touch surfaces or materials contaminated with saliva, mucous, or animal feces from wild or domestic birds or other animals with confirmed or suspected avian influenza.

Do not touch or drink raw milk (unpasteurized milk), especially from animals with confirmed or suspected avian influenza

Do not handle any sick or dead wild birds or other animals without wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) .

“DEM works closely with federal and State veterinary and public health officials to respond quickly to confirmed H5N1 cases in domestic birds,” said State Veterinarian Scott Marshall, DVM. “The USDA performs quarterly testing at live bird markets to ensure the public’s safety.”

This is Rhode Island’s first confirmed domestic bird case of avian influenza in 2026. Rhode Island has previously confirmed infections in noncommercial flocks in 2022 and in 2025.

To learn more about avian influenza in humans, visit RIDOH’s website. To learn more about avian influenza in animals, visit DEM’s website.