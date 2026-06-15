Pfeiffer Receives Highest Rating in CDP Supplier Engagement Assessment

CDP Supplier Rating

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions has achieved the highest rating of A in the latest Supplier Engagement Assessment (SEA) conducted by CDP for 2025.

ASSLAR, GERMANY, June 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CDP is a global non-profit organization that operates the world’s leading independent environmental disclosure system. Through its Supplier Engagement Assessment, CDP evaluates how effectively companies engage suppliers on climate-related topics across five key areas: governance and business strategy, targets, emissions reporting, risk management processes, and supplier engagement.

Embedding sustainability across operations

The assessment reflects the broad approach of Pfeiffer in embedding sustainability into its decision-making. Across its global operations, the company is pursuing a structured roadmap to reduce its carbon footprint through a combination of operational improvements and technological investments. Measures include the modernization of buildings and production processes, the implementation of energy monitoring systems and energy recovery solutions, as well as the expansion of photovoltaic installations and electric vehicle use to gradually reduce energy consumption and emissions.

These efforts are supported by clearly defined climate targets. Pfeiffer has validated Science Based Targets aligned with a net-zero ambition by 2050, approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. The targets provide a long-term framework for reducing emissions across operations and the wider value chain.

“At Pfeiffer, we see climate action as a responsibility that extends beyond our own operations and into our entire value chain,” says Peter Dolega, Head of Sustainability. “The CDP rating reflects the progress we are making together with our suppliers to increase transparency, strengthen collaboration, and continuously improve environmental performance.”

Transparency and accountability as foundations of climate performance

Transparency also plays a central role in the company’s sustainability approach. Pfeiffer publishes its complete corporate carbon footprint across all emission scopes (1, 2, and 3), with the reporting being independently verified by an external auditor to ensure consistency and reliability.

At the same time, Pfeiffer continues to strengthen the way ESG topics are managed within the organization. In alignment with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), the company systematically identifies, assesses, and manages sustainability-related impacts, risks and opportunities. For example, Scope 3 emissions were identified as a material opportunity that can lead to competitive advantages. Supplier engagement remains an important element of this approach. Sustainability considerations are integrated into the due diligence program at Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions, with a focus on both human rights and environmental responsibility. Suppliers are prioritized according to risk exposure in these areas, and higher-risk suppliers receive targeted training and support. In addition, all suppliers are required to sign a code of conduct that includes commitments to reducing environmental and climate impacts, supported by clear procedures defined in the group-wide purchasing handbook.



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